Transgender swimmers to be included in the trial of an open category at competitions

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (Paris 2024 via AP)
Olympics torch unveiled
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
New evacuations in Greece
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
Sports

Transgender swimmers to be included in the trial of an open category at competitions

FILE - First Vice President of the International Swimming Federation, FINA, Husain Al-Musallam, attends the FINA World Aquatics Gala in Budapest, Hungary, on Jan. 31, 2016. Swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors, the governing body of the sport said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said the event would take place in the future but gave no details. (Attila Kovacs/MTI via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - First Vice President of the International Swimming Federation, FINA, Husain Al-Musallam, attends the FINA World Aquatics Gala in Budapest, Hungary, on Jan. 31, 2016. Swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors, the governing body of the sport said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said the event would take place in the future but gave no details. (Attila Kovacs/MTI via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas looks on as she celebrates senior day with her teammates during a swim meet, on Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. In March 2022, American swimmer Lia Thomas won the women's 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender woman to claim a national title in swimming.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas looks on as she celebrates senior day with her teammates during a swim meet, on Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. In March 2022, American swimmer Lia Thomas won the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender woman to claim a national title in swimming.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEPHEN WADE
 
Share

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors, the governing body of the sport said Tuesday.

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said the event would take place in the future among other races but gave no details. Reports suggest it could be this year.

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said at the World Aquatics Congress in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.

Other news
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations, NCAA head says
The NCAA has found 175 infractions of its sports-betting policy since 2018, and there are 17 active investigations.
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins reacts to a call in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., March 16, 2023. In a statement released Monday, July 10, Huggins said he checked into a rehabilitation facility following a drunken driving arrest and disputes that he resigned at West Virginia, accusing the university of releasing a “false statement” about him stepping down. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Bob Huggins says he plans to stay in rehab and wants to return to West Virginia as coach
Bob Huggins says he has checked into a rehabilitation facility following a drunken driving arrest and disputes that he resigned at West Virginia.
Oral Roberts players celebrate their 11-6 win over Oregon in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oral Roberts has embraced its underdog status heading into the College World Series opener vs. TCU
Oral Roberts’ baseball team embraces being the underdog in a college sports landscape dominated by Power Five money, the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
NCAA champion athletes go to White House, where Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates them
Vice President Kamala Harris saluted more than a thousand U.S. college athletes from championship teams who gathered Monday at the White House South Lawn.

“Our sport must be open to everybody,” he said.

World Aquatics had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships.

The topic has been divisive and many governing bodies in major sports have avoided it. And there will be many questions to answer as the first trial event unfolds under the eyes of lawyers and scientists.

“It was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes,” Al-Musallam said. “But you have heard me say many times there should be no discrimination. Nobody should be excluded from our competitions.”

In March 2022, American swimmer Lia Thomas won the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender woman to claim a national title in swimming.

Thomas became a leading symbol of transgender athletes — stirring both opposition and support — when she joined the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team after competing for three years on the men’s squad at the Ivy League school.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports