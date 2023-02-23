Amtrak train delayed outside Baltimore due to trespasser

BALTIMORE (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train was stopped outside of Baltimore after someone may have trespassed onto the tracks, with the rail service saying a lengthy delay was expected.

The rail service said in a tweet that Train 137 was stopped south of BWI Marshall Airport because of what it described as a “trespasser incident.”

Amtrak said that a long delay was likely while it investigates what happened.

“A lengthy delay is anticipated. We will update as more information becomes available,” the tweet said.

The rail service’s media relations staff said in response to an email query that it was gathering information and would respond.