Business

United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown

Travelers check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Travelers check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Air travelers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather — and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday — helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.

By late morning on the East Coast, fewer than 100 U.S. flights had been canceled, although 1,000 were late, according to FlightAware.

United Airlines, the worst-performing U.S. carrier for more than a week, laid out steps to improve, including reducing flights at its hub airport in Newark, New Jersey.

From left, Prince Dwumfour, Nicole Teliano and Peter Ezechukwu walk near the scene of the fatal shooting of their family member, Eunice Dwumfour, in Sayreville, N.J., April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Maryclaire Dale)
A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels
Family members of a slain New Jersey pastor who served on her town council say they do not know of anything that had been troubling her.
From left, Prince Dwumfour, Nicole Teliano and Peter Ezechukwu walk near the scene of the fatal shooting of their family member, Eunice Dwumfour, in Sayreville, N.J., April 5, 2023. Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville council member, was gunned down Feb. 1 as she arrived home in Sayreville. (AP Photo/Maryclaire Dale)
A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels
SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nicole Teliano used to play games on her phone in the mayor’s office at Sayreville Borough Hall while her mother tended to the tedious, often acrimonious task of serving in local government.
Maria Lopez-Nunez, deputy director of the Ironbound Community Corporation, speaks on Jan. 11, 2022 outside a sewage treatment plant in Newark N.J.where a proposed backup power plant is drawing strenuous opposition from residents who say their neighborhood is already overburdened with polluting facilities, including two other power plants. On April 17, 2023, New Jersey's environmental justice law, designed to prevent communities like Newark that already deal with serious pollution from having to accept additional sources of it, took effect. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
2.5 years after signing, NJ environmental justice law begins
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Two and a half years after it was signed into law, a measure designed to prevent New Jersey communities already dealing with sources of pollution from having to accept more of them took effect Monday.

CEO Scott Kirby said over the weekend that United is working with regional authorities to get more gates at the airport, but the airline will need to reduce its schedule in Newark to have more of a buffer, especially during thunderstorm season.

Kirby continued to place much of the blame on the Federal Aviation Administration, which reduced the number of flights in and out of Newark a week ago. That caused United to cancel flights and left planes and crews stranded out of position.

Nearly 2.7 million people per day have been streaming through airport checkpoints since Thursday, including 2.88 million on Friday, the highest number ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration expected about 36,500 flights on Monday and fewer than 32,000 Tuesday, then a jump to nearly 50,000 flights Wednesday, when more holiday revelers will return home.