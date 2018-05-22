FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Galleries welcome visitors during Ligonier Art Walk

By Shirley Mcmarlin
 
The Ligonier Diamond is a work in progress right now, but that shouldn’t stop folks from taking the Ligonier Art Walk — if you go, just mind the signs and detours.

The spring edition of the twice-yearly event that highlights local galleries and artists is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26. From east to west (and then south for the last listing), participating venues include:

• Allegory Gallery, 215 E. Main St.: “Forgotten Vistas,” an exhibit of linocut and wood block prints by Kitsch Harris, will be featured, along with the debut of a gemstone trunk show by Dakota Stones. Snacks and drinks will be served at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

• G Squared Gallery, 138 E. Main St.: Seen at previous Art Walks and back by popular demand, Tim Anderson of Keystone Balance in Acme will demonstrate his rock-balancing skills. Also featured will be “Love Ligonier” sand-etched glassware by Elle Speicher of Grit & Grains Etched Glass.

• Conte Design Lifestyle Gallery, 113 E. Main St.: “From Boxers to Budapest,” with oil paintings by Jonelle Summerfield that depict the artist’s recent European travels and her interest in kickboxing, will open. The Indiana, Pa.-based artist will be present for a reception with hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Jaime Cooper Gallery and Studio, 116 W. Main St.: Portraits, figurative works and landscapes by the gallery’s namesake artist, an American Artist’s Professional League fellow and a rostered teaching artist with the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be displayed. Cooper will be on hand to demonstrate her work.

• Dovecote Ligonier, 136 W. Main St.: Owner Elizabeth Whitlock has curated a collection of fine artisan jewelry crafted from varying hues of jadeite, nephrite, coral and shell, along with pieces fashioned from lava rock, lapis and other gem materials.

• Main Exhibit Gallery, 301 W. Main St.: “Four Artists from Four Counties” will include watercolors by Shelli Poli, representing Westmoreland County; painted ceramics by Ron Korczynski, Allegheny County; acrylic paintings by Greg Langham, Indiana County, and watercolor batiks by Jeanne Wagle, Somerset County. Poli, Langham and Wagle will visit the gallery during the day.

• Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane: Visitors can view “Ritual Abstractions: Australian Aboriginal Paintings from the Collection of Anne M. MacDougall” and the site’s new Donald M. Robinson Sculpture Park. Artist Jean Coursey Beaufort will demonstrate silk scarf-making throughout the day; visitors can make a scarf for a $25 fee.

Artist demonstrations also are planned at the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road, with Cooper on site from 8 to 10 a.m. and Poli scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon.

Details: Ligonier Art Walk on Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.