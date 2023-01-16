Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Renaissance (3) (9-0) 71 2. Farmington Hills Mercy (10-0) 65 2. West Bloomfield (2) (9-2) 65 4. Rockford (9-1) 59 (tie) Flint Carman Ainsworth (7-0) 59 6. Lowell (10-0) 42 7. Grosse Pointe North (10-1) 41 8. East Grand Rapids (8-2) 40 8. Temperance Bedford (10-0) 40 10. DeWitt (9-0) 35

Others receiving votes: Wayne Memorial 15, Holland West Ottawa 14, Saline 12, Holt 6, Hudsonville 5, Traverse City Central 5, Utica Ford 4, Brighton 4, Hartland 3, Kalamazoo Central 3, Jackson Northwest 2, Howell 2, Grand Blanc 2, Rochester 2, Coldwater 1, Lake Orion 1, Muskegon 1, Northville 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (10-0) 75 2. Detroit Edison (8-2) 69 3. Chelsea (10-1) 62 4. Haslett (10-0) 58 5. Lake Fenton (12-0) 57 6. Frankenmuth (8-1) 47 7. Goodrich (10-0) 44 8. Vicksburg (10-0) 35 9. Tecumseh (8-2) 33 10. Escanaba (11-0) 18

Others receiving votes: Dearborn Divine Child 17, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 15, Redford Westfield Prep 12, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 10, Caro 10, North Branch 10, Lansing Catholic 7, Macomb Lutheran North 4, Romulus 3, Imlay City 3, Ludington 3, Detroit Country Day 2, Big Rapids 2, Standish-Sterling 2, Saginaw Swan Valley 1, Olivet 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Dansville (1) (9-1) 67 (tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (2) (5-4) 67 3. Harbor Springs (1) (10-0) 61 4. Blissfield (11-1) 53 5. Hancock (9-1) 48 6. Evart (1) (10-1) 46 7. Buchanan (8-1) 42 8. Lake City (10-1) 38 9. Sanford-Meridian (9-1) 34 10. Calumet (8-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Kent City 25, Traverse City St. Francis 24, Ithaca 17, Hemlock 15, Ovid-Elsie 12, Niles Brandywine 8, Bronson 6, Reading 4, Mason County Central 2, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 2, McBain 1, Brooklyn Columbia Central 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Maple City Glen Lake (5) (8-1) 75 2. Kingston (9-0) 62 (tie) Baraga (8-2) 62 4. Morenci (10-0) 57 5. Gaylord St. Mary (8-2) 47 6. St. Charles (9-1) 45 7. Mackinaw City (9-0) 40 8. Norway (10-0) 38 (tie) Petersburg Summerfield (11-1) 38 10. Martin (8-1) 29

Others receiving votes: Mendon 20, Cedarville 18, Brethren 15, Fowler 14, Burton Genesee Christian 11, Carney-Nadeau 8, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 4, St. Ignace LaSalle 4, Genesee Christian 3, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 3, Ontonagon 2, Colon 2, Ewen-Trout Creek 1, Pittsford 1, Portland St. Patrick 1.