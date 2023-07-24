A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Former England striker Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound player, dies at 69

FILE - Soccer player Trevor Francis, centre, in action during a match, Nov. 3, 1981. Former England forward Trevor Francis has died it was reported on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was 69. Francis became Britain’s first £1 million ($12.8 million) footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. (PA via AP, File)
Trevor Francis on Feb. 12, 2014. Former England forward Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. Francis became Britain’s first £1 million ($12.8 million) footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. A statement from his family says: “Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. (Fabio De Paola/PA via AP)
FILE - Former Birmingham and England forward Trevor Francis, gestures, in Birmingham, England, Nov. 29, 2014. Former England forward Trevor Francis has died it was reported on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was 69. Francis became Britain’s first £1 million ($12.8 million) footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. (Nigel French/PA via AP, File)
Trevor Francis on Feb. 22, 2001. Former England forward Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. Francis became Britain’s first £1 million ($12.8 million) footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. A statement from his family says: “Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. (Rui Vieira/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Trevor Francis, a former England forward who became Britain’s first 1 million pound soccer player when he moved to Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979, has died. He was 69.

Francis died in Spain after a heart attack, his family said Monday. He spent half the year in Spain and the rest in England.

“Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn the passing of two-time European Cup winner, Trevor Francis,” Forest wrote on Twitter. “A true Forest legend who will never be forgotten.”

Shortly after his record move to Forest, Francis headed in the winner in the 1-0 victory over Malmo in the 1979 European Cup final. Francis missed the European Cup final win over Hamburg a year later because of injury and joined Manchester City in 1981.

“I’m absolutely devastated to hear about my old teammate Trevor Francis,” said former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, a member of Forest’s European Cup-winning teams of 1979 and 1980, “such a wonderful gentleman, a friend, and a terrible loss.”

Francis made 52 appearances for England’s national team and later guided Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham to major finals as a manager.

“We are deeply saddened by the news,” the English Football Association wrote on Twitter. “He scored 12 goals, including two at the 1982 @FIFAWorldCup, for the #ThreeLions between 1977 and 1986. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs.”

Francis made his debut for Birmingham in 1970 when he was 16. In 1971, he became the youngest player to score four times in Football League history in a 4-0 win over Bolton.

Spells at Sampdoria, where he won the Italian Cup, Atalanta, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers — where he was player-manager — followed. He moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 1990 and eventually replaced Ron Atkinson as manager.

“Trevor will forever be revered as a giant of the club, the player everyone wanted to see,” Birmingham wrote on Twitter. “He represented Blues on 330 occasions, scoring 133 goals.”

Francis’ wife Helen passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports