Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Politics

Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says

FILE - A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW LEE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Trevor Reed was injured several weeks ago, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. He has been taken to Germany for medical care, said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“I want to be explicitly clear about something. Mr. Reed was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government,” Patel said in a statement. “And as I indicated, we have been incredibly clear warning American citizens, American nationals, not to travel to Ukraine, let alone participate in fighting. As you know, we are not in a place to provide assistance to evacuate private US citizens from Ukraine, including those Americans who may decide to travel to Ukraine to participate in fighting.”

Other news
An injured demonstrator is dragged by police to be detained during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli doctors walk off the job, more strikes may be looming after a law weakening courts passed
Thousands of Israeli doctors have walked out of work while labor leaders are threatening a general strike and senior justices have rushed home from a trip abroad.
FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber in this March 16, 2023 file photo, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday, July 25 to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine calls to restore 19th century tribal obligations to the constitution. Voters must now decide
Voters in Maine will be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution.
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the Kanak tribe of Hwadrilla, where the 19 Kanak militants are buried, on Ouvea Island, off New Caledonia, Saturday, May 5, 2018. The French president is heading to the South Pacific on Monday, July 24, 2023 to make France’s voice heard in a region shaping up as a prime geopolitical battleground for China and the United States. President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and New Caledonia comes as French forces take part in massive U.S.-Australian-led military exercises in the region. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, file)
Macron promotes French interests on a trip to South Pacific where US-China rivalry is intensifying
The French president is touring the South Pacific to make France’s voice heard in a region shaping up as a prime geopolitical battleground for China and the United States.
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy was travelling to Washington on Monday, July 17 in hopes of promoting peace initiatives for Ukraine and supporting humanitarian operations, especially concerning children, the Vatican said. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit, which lasts through Wednesday, follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Vatican is moving ahead with plan to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia with their families
The Vatican is pressing ahead with a plan to try to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war with their families.

Reed was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap last year in exchange for a Russian pilot, Konstantin Taroshenko, imprisoned in the U.S. for a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The Messenger was first to report Reed’s injury.