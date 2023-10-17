Israel-Hamas war
Jim Jordan
Trump fraud trial
Russia-Ukraine
Brussels shooting
Politics

Tribal chief ousted as Maine governor awaits word on meeting with Native American leaders

FILE - Former Passamaquoddy Tribal Rep. Rena Newell, left, talks with a colleague at the State House in Augusta, Maine, in this April 12, 2022 file photo. The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik has removed Newell as its chief ahead of a sensitive meeting planned with Gov. Janet Mills next month. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

FILE - Former Passamaquoddy Tribal Rep. Rena Newell, left, talks with a colleague at the State House in Augusta, Maine, in this April 12, 2022 file photo. The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik has removed Newell as its chief ahead of a sensitive meeting planned with Gov. Janet Mills next month. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

By DAVID SHARP
 
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Passamaquoddy tribe at Sipayik has removed its chief for the fourth time in seven years, voting to recall Chief Rena Newell ahead of a meeting proposed for next month with Gov. Janet Mills.

The ouster happened as leaders of the Penobscot, Maliseet, Mi’kmaq and Passamaquoddy consider whether to meet the governor next month at the Blaine House for the first “Tribal-State Summit” spelled out in recent legislation. So far, only one of the chiefs, William Nicholas, from the Passamaquoddy’s Indian Township, has committed to attending, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

The Nov. 17 meeting could be an opportunity for Native American leaders and the governor to clear the air before lawmakers reconvene to take up a tribal sovereignty bill in the new year.

The tribes are angry at Mills because she vetoed a bill aimed at ensuring tribes get benefits from federal laws moving forward and opposed a previous sovereignty proposal. Unlike the rest of the nation’s federally recognized tribes, Native Americans in Maine are governed by a different land claim settlement, under which they’re treated much like municipalities, subject to state law.

Other news
FILE - This photo provided by Kurt Schleicher shows the schooner Grace Bailey with its main mast broken off the coast of Rockland, Maine, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The Coast Guard said Monday, Oct. 16, that it has launched a formal investigation into a fatal accident aboard the historic schooner off the coast of Maine in which a mast fell and killed one person and injured three others. (Kurt Schleicher via AP, File)
Coast Guard opens formal inquiry into collapse of mast on Maine schooner that killed a passenger
This photo provided by Kurt Schleicher shows the schooner Grace Bailey with its main mast broken off the coast of Rockland, Maine, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Kurt Schleicher via AP)
Victim killed by falling mast on Maine schooner carrying tourists was a doctor
Several hundred people rally outside the State House in support of a statewide vote on an amendment to restore tribal treaties to printed versions of the Maine Constitution, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/David Sharp)
Indigenous Peoples Day rally urges Maine voters to restore tribal treaties to printed constitution

The governor’s office contends it is willing to negotiate on future legislation. Emails to the chiefs’ representatives weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

If the meeting happens, it would be the first annual meeting set out in a law approved last year. That law provided online sports betting revenue to the tribes and set forth a process for regular contact between the four federally recognized tribes and state government agencies.

Newell served less than a year before being recalled the day after Indigenous Peoples Day, when hundreds gathered outside the State House to rally support for a Nov. 7 vote to require tribal treaties and obligations to be restored to printed versions of the Maine Constitution.

She previously served as the tribal representative to the Maine Legislature when the sports betting proposal and another bill aimed at ensuring clean drinking water for the Sipayik reservation were approved. She also has been active on Maine tribes’ efforts to attain greater sovereignty from the state.

A meeting is scheduled Wednesday to determine the leadership in Sipayik, an official said.

Under the tribe’s constitution, Vice Chief Amkuwiposohehs “Pos” Bassett is the chief-elect. But Bassett could choose to remain vice chief, requiring an election.

Previous chiefs who were recalled over a seven-year stretch were Fred Moore III in 2016, Vera Francis in 2017 and Marla Dana in 2020. Newell had served in 2022.