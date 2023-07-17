A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

Tropical Storm Calvin expected to pass close to Hawaii’s Big Island

 
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to pass very close to Hawaii’s Big Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Kodama said the storm will bring heavy rain, high surf and strong winds. The storm was moving west Monday at about 20 mph (32 kph) with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

People in Hawaii County should prepare Monday and Tuesday for impacts that could include flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds and dangerous surf before tropical storm force winds begin later Tuesday, Kodama said.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) are possible on the windward side of the island.

Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves west to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday.