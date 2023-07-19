Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
U.S. News

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake

By AUDREY McAVOY
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin brought high surf, heavy rain and gusts to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, only inflicting minor damage.

By late morning, the storm had passed to the west and the National Weather Service called off its tropical storm warning. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to Kilaluea volcano, reopened at 11 a.m. as staff cleared roads and trails.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green expressed relief there were no injuries or significant damage but noted the state’s hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, was just getting underway.

“Stay tuned, because we have several months left in the hurricane season,” Green said at a news conference. “We view this as an opportunity to have gotten ready.”

A rain gauge at Honolii Stream, north of Hilo, recorded 7.24 inches (18.39 centimeters). Winds were highest on the summits of Haleakala volcano on Maui at 72 miles (116 mph) and Mauna Kea on the Big Island at 70 mph (113 kph).

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said there were reports of fallen tree branches. Flooding forced the closure of two roads in the Pahala area that are prone to flooding, he said.

Talmadge Magno, administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defense, said the flooding temporarily isolated the community of Wood Valley.

“When we get this kind of rain, those people know what to expect,” he said.

The National Weather Service reported waves of 14 to 18 feet (4.3 to 5.5 meters).

_____

Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen contributed to this report from Anchorage, Alaska.