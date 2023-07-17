FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Sports

Trott and Omarzai fined by ICC for misconduct in Afghanistan T20 vs Bangladesh

 
SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai were fined 15 percent of their match fees on Monday for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20 against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the rain-hit game by six wickets on Sunday to sweep the two-match series.

Former England test batsman Trott showed obvious displeasure towards the umpires’ decision when he was told there would be a weather delay, the ICC said in a news release.

Omarzai was sanctioned for giving an inappropriate send-off to Bangladesh batsman Towhid Hridoy in the 15th over.

One demerit point has been placed on Trott and Omarzai’s disciplinary records. They are both on their first offence in a 24-month period.

The pair admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports