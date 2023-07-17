Trott and Omarzai fined by ICC for misconduct in Afghanistan T20 vs Bangladesh

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai were fined 15 percent of their match fees on Monday for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20 against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the rain-hit game by six wickets on Sunday to sweep the two-match series.

Former England test batsman Trott showed obvious displeasure towards the umpires’ decision when he was told there would be a weather delay, the ICC said in a news release.

Omarzai was sanctioned for giving an inappropriate send-off to Bangladesh batsman Towhid Hridoy in the 15th over.

One demerit point has been placed on Trott and Omarzai’s disciplinary records. They are both on their first offence in a 24-month period.

The pair admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports