Angles’ Mike Trout hits 300th career double

BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career double in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Trout became the fourth player in MLB history with 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases by his age-31 season, joining Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.

Trout hit his double off the Green Monster against Boston starter Nick Pivetta.

