Troy holds off Boston College 11-10 in regional opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kole Myers and Caleb Bartolero hit home runs in a go-ahead seventh inning, Zach Fruit got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the ninth and Troy held on for an 11-10 victory over Boston College on Friday after a lengthy weather delay in the Tuscaloosa Regional opener.

Bartolero had a two-run single as the third-seeded Trojans (40-20) scored three runs in the top of the first inning.

Boston College (35-19) used a two-run home run by Barry Walsh to tie the game at 3-3 in the second before rain forced a delay of more than two hours. Joe Vetrano hit a solo home run after play resumed to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

Myers gave Troy the lead for good with a three-run shot and Bartolero homered two batters later to drive in a pair for an 8-4 lead.

Fruit loaded the bases with Troy clinging to an 11-9 lead. He gave up a sac fly but no further damage to earn his fifth save.

Tremayne Cobb Jr. hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth that proved to be the difference for the Trojans.

Troy will play in the winner’s bracket on Saturday and Boston College will face a loser-out game.

