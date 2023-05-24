Rep. Carter, White House budget director Young to address Xavier graduates

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Troy Carter returns to the university where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science for a commencement address on Saturday in New Orleans,

Carter will speak during the midday commencement ceremony for Xavier University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Carter, the only Democrat and only Black member of Louisiana’s congressional delegation, is a former state legislator and a former New Orleans City Council member. He was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2021.

The White House also will be represented at Saturday’s ceremony. Shalanda Young, a south Louisiana native who serves as President Joe Biden’s budget director, also will address the graduates at the the historically Black, Catholic university.