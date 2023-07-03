A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
U.S. News

A tractor-trailer crashes into a home and kills 2, the driver is charged

 
Share

IRWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have died and another was injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into a home in eastern Tennessee and the truck driver was arrested, police said.

Robenson Vertus, 41, of Connecticut, was driving the semitruck west along Interstate 26 on Sunday morning when it left the roadway, went through a fence and across another road before hitting a parked car and then a two-story house, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin told the Johnson City Press that the truck caught fire after crashing into the home, which then set it ablaze.

Other news
In this photo provided by the Paris Fire brigade on Thursday June 22, 2023, firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Paris, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris' Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically. (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)
Search for person feared missing after Paris explosion is complicated by debris, unstable building
The Paris prosecutor says rescuers are struggling to reach a person feared trapped in a Left Bank building that partially collapsed this week after a violent explosion.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a restaurant in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Cooking gas caused a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed dozens and injured some, Chinese authorities said Thursday. (Wang Peng/Xinhua via AP)
Building collapses, gas blasts, mine cave-ins and more. Deadly accidents are commonplace in China
At least 31 people have been killed and seven injured when cooking gas exploded at a restaurant in Yinchuan in northwestern China.
FILE - Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The swimming pool deck of the beachfront South Florida condominium where 98 people died when the building collapsed two years ago failed to comply with the original codes and standards, with many areas of severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say
Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards.
Seen is the damage from a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa city hires outside firms to investigate partial building collapse
Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced.

One person in the home was killed in the wreck and a second person was pronounced dead later at the hospital, police said. A third person remained hospitalized.

Vertus had minor injuries from the crash and was treated before being taken to the Unicoi County Jail on charges of criminally negligent homicide, authorities said. Online jail records don’t list an attorney for Vertus.