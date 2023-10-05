Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Trump campaign says he raised more than $45 million in 3rd quarter, far surpassing DeSantis

T-shirts are sold outside the 2023 California Republican Convention where former President Donald Trump is speaking, in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
 
Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday it raised more than $45.5 million in the third quarter of the year — a haul that far surpasses Ron DeSantis, the man once seen as his fiercest rival.

The Trump campaign says it ended September with over $37.5 million cash on hand, bolstered by fundraising off his legal challenges.

DeSantis’ team said Wednesday they intend to report raising $15 million during the third quarter of 2023 — less than his $20 million second quarter fundraising total.

In releasing fundraising numbers hours after the DeSantis news, the Trump campaign sought to show dominance over the Florida governor, who has struggled to live up to the lofty aspirations of Republicans who saw him as a viable alternative to Trump.

Trump’s fundraising momentum shows his campaign to return to the White House has not been derailed since he was indicted four times by prosecutors in New York, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Florida. Indeed, Trump’s campaign said it made $3 million by selling coffee mugs, T-shirts and posters of the mug shot taken of him in Atlanta, where he faces state racketeering charges.

The Trump and DeSantis fundraising figures, which cover the period from July through September, do not account for money raised by their allied super political action committees.

Trump’s strong and growing fundraising numbers will help him maintain his solid lead atop the GOP field as his rivals face increasing pressure to improve their own standing and remain viable heading into the primary season, which begins with the Iowa caucuses in January.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed.

JONATHAN J. COOPER
Politics reporter based in Phoenix