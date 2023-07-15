Tourists take pictures under an umbrella at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Friday, July 14, 2023. Over a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Politics

DeSantis would consider Iowa’s Reynolds as running mate, calls Trump’s attack of her ‘out of hand’

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson, File)
Florida first lady Case DeSantis talks with audience members at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he walks on stage to speak during U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, stands with U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, right, during the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
 
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday he would consider Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as a potential running mate, should he win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and dismissed former President Donald Trump’s recent complaints about her as “totally out of hand.”

“Of course,” DeSantis said when asked whether he would consider the second-term Republican. “I mean, she’s one of the top public servants in America.”

Trump last week criticized Reynolds, immensely popular among the state’s GOP base, for her seemingly cozy relationship with DeSantis while stating her public neutrality as the lead Republican figure in the state that hosts the lead-off presidential caucuses in less than six months.

Reynolds has appeared with other GOP White House prospects, but has moderated conversations with DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis, while also attending Trump’s first campaign event in Iowa last March.

DeSantis noted that he and Reynolds banter over their similar records, and the playful rivalry between the two states, where conservative policy has moved swiftly this year.

Notably, Reynolds was greeted with a sustained standing ovation when she appeared at a presidential candidate forum Friday, attended by DeSantis and five others, and signed a strict abortion ban before the audience of roughly 2,000 Christian conservatives.

“Anybody who is a Republican who is trying to denigrate her is way off base on that,” DeSantis told reporters, after headlining a fundraiser in suburban Des Moines for U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn.

On Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, the former president took credit for opening the governorship to Reynolds, who stepped into the role after Republican Gov. Terry Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China during the Trump administration.

“Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’” Trump wrote, adding he would not invite her to his campaign events.

Trump is scheduled to be in Iowa Tuesday to participate in a town hall-style event with Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity.

Reynolds, elected in her own right in 2018 and easily reelected last year, has been mentioned as a potential 2024 running mate, though Iowa GOP insiders have suggested the former state senator and rural county treasurer has been ambivalent about the role.

DeSantis, who campaigned in Iowa Friday and Saturday, said voters approached him to express dismay at Trump’s criticism of Reynolds.

It struck a chord with Ryan Frederick, a western Iowa county GOP chairman who attended a gathering of about 50 Republican activists at a pizza restaurant in Winterset Saturday morning.

Frederick, who is leaning toward supporting DeSantis said, “At least, I don’t have to worry about him trashing Kim Reynolds.”

“If you’re a party loyalist, that’s a big deal,” Frederick added.