Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
U.S. News

Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speak in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 of 4 | 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speak in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 of 4 | 

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sits in a courtroom in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
3 of 4 | 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sits in a courtroom in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speak to a jury in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 of 4 | 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speak to a jury in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KATE BRUMBACK
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia’s highest court to prevent the district attorney who has been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him and to throw out a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested that she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.

Trump’s Georgia legal team on Friday filed similar petitions in the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court naming Willis and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, as respondents. A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment. McBurney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Other news
Police K-9 Rex struggles with his handler Trooper First Class Gustabo Deanda during a graduation ceremony, Thursday, July, 13, 2023, at the governor's mansion in Atlanta. Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, second from left, helped rescue Rex from an animal shelter last year and arrange for him to enter training with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, third from left, watches. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Amid barks and yelps, Georgia awards badges to 12 new police dogs
Georgia’s Department of Public Safety is adding 12 new K-9 officers. The dogs and their handlers got badges Thursday at the governor’s mansion in Atlanta, with first lady Marty Kemp providing dog treats.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, file, photo, Cobb County Election officials prepare for a recount of ballots in Marietta, Ga. The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order Texas-based True the Vote group, a conservative voting organization, to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state. In the court filing Tuesday, July 11, 2023,the state attorney general’s office asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order True the Vote to comply with its subpoena. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Election officials sue conservative voting group over refusal to produce ballot-harvesting evidence
The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order a conservative voting organization to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced final tax collections for 2023 on Wednesday, July 12, indicating the state will run a roughly $5 billion surplus for the budget year just ended. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Still in the money: Georgia government will pocket another $5 billion budget surplus
Georgia will collect another $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year. Numbers announced Wednesday by the state Revenue Department show that taxes matched last year’s $33 billion, while Gov.
This booking image provided from the Liberty County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Treamon Dominic Lacy, a former soldier who left the Army a decade ago who has been charged with stealing a military Humvee and crashing it into an office building at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Judge grants mental evaluation for Georgia veteran charged with crashing into Army post’s offices
A judge has agreed to order a mental evaluation for a former Army soldier charged with crashing a military Humvee into an office building for base commanders at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Trump’s legal team — Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg — acknowledged that the filings are unusual but necessary given the tight time frame. Willis has indicated she will use the special grand jury report to seek an indictment “within weeks, if not days.” Two new regular grand juries were seated this week, and one is likely to hear the case.

“Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time,” the filings say. “But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because Petitioner is President Donald J. Trump.”

The petitions seek to bar Willis and her office from continuing to prosecute the case. It also asks that the report produced by the special grand jury that had ben seated in the case be tossed out and that prosecutors be prevented from presenting any evidence from the panel’s investigation to a regular grand jury.

The filings ask that the courts stop “all proceedings related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury’s investigation until this matter can be resolved.”

In a previous filing in March, Trump’s lawyers made similar requests and asked that a judge other than McBurney hear their claims. Willis rejected the arguments as being without merit. McBurney kept the case and has yet to rule on the Trump team’s requests.

That has left Trump “stranded between the Supervising Judge’s protracted passivity and the District Attorney’s looming indictment” with no choice other than to seek action from the Supreme Court, his lawyers wrote.

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find” the votes needed to overturn his election loss in the state. Last year, she requested a special grand jury, saying the panel’s subpoena power would allow her to compel the testimony of witnesses who might otherwise be unwilling to talk to her team.

The special grand jury, which did not have the power to issue indictments, was seated last May and dissolved in January after hearing from 75 witnesses and submitting a report with recommendations for Willis. Though most of that report remains under wraps for now according to a judge’s order, the panel’s foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people.

Trump’s lawyers, in their March filing, argued the special grand jury proceedings “involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor’s office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation.”

Willis argued in a response in May that those arguments failed to meet the “exacting standards” for disqualifying a prosecutor and failed to prove that due process rights had been violated or that the grand jury process was “tainted” or the law governing it unconstitutional.

In Friday’s filings, Trump’s attorneys said that Willis and McBurney had “trampled the procedural safeguards” for the rights of Trump and others who may be targeted by the investigation.

“The whole of the process is now incurably infected,” they wrote. “And nothing that follows could be legally sound or publicly respectable.”