Latest on Maui wildfires
Poll: Trump indictments
Kansas newspaper raid
Abortion pill ruling
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button
Politics

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 of 2 | 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 of 2 | 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By KATE BRUMBACK
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4.

That would have the trial starting a day before Super Tuesday, when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee. Roughly 14 primaries are set to be held across the country, from California and Texas to Massachusetts and Maine. Trump is currently his party’s dominant frontrunner.

Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Other news
FILE - Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose, the most prominent Republican in the race to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024, has fired one of his top aides after social media posts surfaced in which the staffer criticized Donald Trump. LaRose's office confirmed press secretary Rob Nichols's departure on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Frank LaRose, GOP Senate candidate in Ohio, fires a top staffer for tweets critical of Donald Trump
FILE - Presidential Citizens Medal honorees Shaye Moss, a former Georgia election worker, left, and her mother Ruby Freeman arrive in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 6, 2023, for a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and to award Presidential Citizens Medals. The pressure campaign and threats against the two Georgia election workers figured prominently in this week's indictment of Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. A slim majority of Americans approve of the U.S. Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows

Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. She had already set a deadline of noon Aug. 25 for all the defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked. That would seem to suggest that Trump and the others could be making two trips to Georgia in the coming weeks, first to surrender and then later for an arraignment.

Trump’s Georgia-based legal team did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The relatively tight calendar Willis is proposing could be complicated by pretrial maneuvering by the defendants. Already on Tuesday, lawyers for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a quick motion to transfer the case from state to federal court. They said all the actions he took were in service to his White House role, foreshadowing an argument that the Constitution makes him immune from prosecution. A federal judge on Wednesday set a hearing on the matter for Aug. 28.

There is widespread speculation that Trump and perhaps others could also try to move the case to federal court.

The proposed order also suggests other deadlines for the case, including for discovery and motions. Willis’ filing says she selected the dates “(i)n light of Defendant Donald Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns,” saying this timetable wouldn’t conflict with those other courts already scheduled hearings and trial dates.

Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. There is no shortage of logistical challenges raised by the sprawling racketeering indictment. (August 15)

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He’s scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

And Smith’s team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

The expansive Georgia indictment, which is nearly 100 pages long, uses the state’s racketeering law to accuse Trump and others of participation in a conspiracy, detailing dozens of actions they are alleged to have taken in an attempt to keep him in power.