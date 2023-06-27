Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Washington News

Court date postponed for Trump’s valet Walt Nauta in the classified documents case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE - Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club, May 25, 2023, in Sterling, Va. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
2 of 4 | 

FILE - Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club, May 25, 2023, in Sterling, Va. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE - Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The indictment against former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta is photographed on June 9, 2023. Nauta, a valet for Trump is set to be arraigned June 27 on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - The indictment against former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta is photographed on June 9, 2023. Nauta, a valet for Trump is set to be arraigned June 27 on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER
 
MIAMI (AP) — A court appearance was postponed Tuesday for a Donald Trump valet who’s charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.

A lawyer for the valet, Walt Nauta, told a judge that Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney. He also said that Nauta was stuck in Newark, New Jersey, after his scheduled flight down to Florida for the arraignment sat on the tarmac for hours and then was canceled.

The lawyer, Stanley Woodward, said Nauta expressed his apologies to the court for not being present.

“Mr. Nauta takes very seriously the charges that he is facing,” he said.

As a result, a federal magistrate judge, Edwin Torres, pushed Tuesday’s scheduled arraignment back until July 6.

Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Nauta’s arraignment was postponed to give him time to find a Florida-based lawyer.

The indictment accuses Nauta of conspiring with Trump to conceal records that he had taken with him from the White House after this term ended in January 2021.

Prosecutors allege that Nauta, at the former president’s direction, moved boxes of documents bearing classification markings so that they would not be found by a Trump lawyer who was tasked with searching the home for classified records to be returned to the government. That, prosecutors said, resulted in a false representation to the Justice Department that a “diligent search” for classified documents had been done and that all documents responsive to a subpoena had been returned.

Nauta is a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago. He is regularly by Trump’s side, even traveling in Trump’s motorcade to the Miami courthouse for their appearance earlier this month and accompanying him afterwards to a stop at the city’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles, where he helped usher supporters eager to take selfies with the former president.

Meanwhile, on Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a Justice Department request to file under seal the names of 84 potential witnesses it wants Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential race, to be prohibited from discussing the case with as it moves forward in court. She said that, in her view, the Justice Department did not explain why it needed to file the list with the court or why it was necessary to seal the list from public view.

She also scheduled a pretrial conference for July 14 to discuss matters related to the Classified Information Procedures Act.

And last week, the Justice Department proposed a Dec. 11 trial date for Trump, requesting a postponement from a judge’s initial date in August. Cannon told defense lawyers to respond to that request by July 6.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.