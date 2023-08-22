GOP debate: How to watch
Tropical Storm Harold
Terry McLaurin’s injury
Trump to surrender
Serena Williams welcomes second child
Politics

Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday, Aug. 22. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday, Aug. 22. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
By ERIC TUCKER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, was presented to prosecutors weeks before special counsel Jack Smith secured an updated indictment accusing Trump and two others in a plot to delete surveillance video at the Florida property.

RELATED COVERAGE
John Eastman, an attorney indicted with former President Donald Trump, makes a statement to media outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Trump’s Georgia 2020 election subversion case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s aggressive response to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has long used against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former president Donald Trump, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, eight candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. But that also means that about half of the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the stage. (AP Photo)
Who’s in, who’s out, who’s boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first GOP debate

Prosecutors said in a court filing Tuesday that the witness told a grand jury in Washington in March that he could not recall any conversations about the security footage.

But in July, after being advised by prosecutors that he was a target of the investigation and after being advised that his lawyer might have a conflict of interest because of his representation of others in the probe, the witness received a new attorney from the federal defender’s office and provided the Justice Department with information that helped form the basis of the revised indictment against Trump, his valet Walt Nauta and a third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, the court filing says.

Other news
FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of the BP Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig collapse in the Gulf of Mexico on May 6, 2010. The Biden administration has tightened offshore oil drilling safety regulations, including rules regarding the use of “blowout preventer” devices on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs. Planned changes announced last fall were finalized Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 — more than 13 years after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster that killed 11 workers and spewed an estimated 130 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump
This cover image released by Henry Holt shows “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty” by Michael Wolff, releasing Sept. 26 . (Henry Holt via AP)
In his new book ‘The Fall,’ author Michael Wolff foresees the demise of Fox News
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a FOX News Channel Town Hall, co-moderated by FNC's chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum, in Scranton, Pa., March 5, 2020. Former President Donald Trump's decision to back out of Fox News' first GOP primary debate this week likely costs the network a chance at a very large audience for the end of summer. Fox debate moderators Bill Baier and Martha MacCallum says Trump's exit will give other candidates the chance to shine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trump’s decision to back out of debate tests Fox News’ ability to pivot again

Prosecutors described the witness interaction in a filing that seeks a hearing in Florida about potential conflicts of interest involving the defense lawyer, Stanley Woodward, who also represents Nauta. Woodward declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press. They said that encounter helps explain why they continued to use a grand jury in Washington to investigate potential false statements in that district even after they had secured an indictment in Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located.

“The target letter to Trump Employee 4 crystallized a conflict of interest arising from Mr. Woodward’s concurrent representation of Trump Employee 4 and Nauta,” prosecutors wrote.

Former president Donald Trump has emerged as the GOP’s early front-runner in the 2024 election, despite facing four criminal indictments in New York, Florida, Washington D.C. and Georgia. If he secures the Republican Party’s nomination, he could challenge Joe Biden for the White House once again. AP’s Jill Colvin explains more.

They added: “Advising Trump Employee 4 to correct his sworn testimony would result in testimony incriminating Mr. Woodward’s other client, Nauta; but permitting Trump Employee 4’s false testimony to stand uncorrected would leave Trump Employee 4 exposed to criminal charges for perjury.”

A trial has been set for May 20, 2024, in the classified documents case. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Trump is facing another prosecution by Smith, over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as a criminal case in Georgia over attempts to subvert that state’s vote and another in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn actor.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP