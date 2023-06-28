A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
A jury found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. Now he’s suing his accuser for saying she was raped

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. Trump has countersued E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. Trump has countersued E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump has countersued Carroll who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump has countersued Carroll who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables on the advice columnist who won a $5 million jury award against him in a sexual abuse lawsuit, saying in a countersuit that she owes him money and a retraction for continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential candidate filed papers late Tuesday saying E. Jean Carroll should pay Trump unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and retract her damaging statements.

The countersuit comes a month after Carroll’s lawyers filed a rewritten defamation lawsuit seeking at least $10 million more from Trump over comments he made after the jury verdict in May.

The jury concluded after a two-week trial that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in spring 1996. It also found that he defamed her in comments he made denying the attack last October.

But the jury rejected Carroll’s claim, first made in a 2019 memoir, that Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.

At trial, Carroll testified that the rape occurred after a chance encounter with Trump at the midtown store, initially friendly and flirtatious, turned into a violent assault after they teased each other to try on a piece of lingerie.

Trump has consistently denied ever raping Carroll or knowing her. He said the department store encounter never happened.

In his countersuit, Trump’s lawyers cited comments Carroll made in a CNN interview after May’s verdict, saying that when she was questioned about the jury’s finding that she was not raped, Carroll responded: “Oh yes he did, oh yes he did.”

And they said Carroll also revealed that when she spoke to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina immediately after the verdict, she said she told him emphatically: “He did it and you know it.”

The lawyers, Alina Habba and Michael T. Madaio, wrote that Carroll “made these statements knowing each of them were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity.”

“The Interview was on television, social media and multiple internet websites, with the intention of broadcasting and circulating these defamatory statements among a significant portion of the public,” they added.

In a statement in response to Trump’s counterclaim, Carroll attorney Robbie Kaplan said that Trump “again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E Jean Carroll by forcibly inserting his fingers into her vagina.”

She said four of five statements cited by the counterclaim were made outside of the one-year statute of limitations when a claim must be made and predicted the other will be dismissed by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

“Trump’s filing is thus nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E Jean Carroll. But whether he likes it or not, that accountability is coming very soon,” Kaplan said. Kaplan is not related to the judge.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for president again next year, did not appear at the initial trial. But extensive excerpts of his recorded deposition were played for jurors, along with an infamous video revealed shortly before Trump’s 2016 election in which he bragged that celebrities can grab women sexually without consent.

