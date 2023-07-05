Trump will report raising more than $35 million in second quarter, campaign says

FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign said Wednesday that he raised more than $35 million for his White House bid during the second fundraising quarter, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year.

The total is the latest indication that Trump is the Republican primary race’s dominant frontrunner and that being indicted twice — once in New York and once in Florida — has only bolstered his standing among his strongest supporters and their willingness to give.

The average donation to Trump’s 2024 campaign now stands at $34, evidence, the campaign said, of his grassroots backing.

The total, which was first reported by Politico, was confirmed by two Trump campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the results ahead of the formal filing. Candidates have until July 15 to submit their filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The total covers the period from April 1 to June 30 and marks a significant increase from earlier this year.

During the first three months of 2024, Trump’s reported raising $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account. Of that total, $4 million had come in after Trump was indicted in late March by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to hush money payments made to women during his 2016 campaign.

Trump’s campaign announced last month that it had raised more than $6.6 million in the days following his second indictment — this time in Miami on federal charges related to his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his alleged efforts to obstruct their return. That included over $4.5 million in online contributions and $2.1 million raised at a glitzy fundraiser held the night of his arraignment at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Trump also faces additional investigations in Georgia and Washington, D.C., over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election to try to stay in power.

Trump’s rivals for the nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have yet to release their second quarter fundraising totals.