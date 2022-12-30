View the released Trump tax returns
Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers. They span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump’s business entities.
Here is a brief index of the documents released on Dec. 30, 2022:
Report
• Report from the Joint Committee on Taxation
Individual Tax Filings
Business Tax Filings
• DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC 2015-2020
• DTTM Operations Managing Member 2016
• LFB Acquisition LLC 2015-2020