View the released Trump tax returns

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers. They span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump’s business entities.

Here is a brief index of the documents released on Dec. 30, 2022:

Report

• Report from the Joint Committee on Taxation

Individual Tax Filings

• 2015 1040 filing

• 2016 1040 filing

• 2017 1040 filing

• 2018 1040 filing

• 2019 1040 filing

• 2020 1040 filing

Business Tax Filings

• DJT Holdings 2015-2020

• DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC 2015-2020

• DTTM Operations 2016-2020

• DTTM Operations Managing Member 2016

• LFB Acquisition LLC 2015-2020

• LFB Acquisition Member Corp 2015-2017