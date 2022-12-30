View the released Trump tax returns

AP NEWS
December 30, 2022 GMT

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers. They span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump’s business entities.

Here is a brief index of the documents released on Dec. 30, 2022:

Report

Report from the Joint Committee on Taxation

Individual Tax Filings

2015 1040 filing

2016 1040 filing

2017 1040 filing

2018 1040 filing

2019 1040 filing

2020 1040 filing

Business Tax Filings

DJT Holdings 2015-2020

DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC 2015-2020

DTTM Operations 2016-2020

DTTM Operations Managing Member 2016

LFB Acquisition LLC 2015-2020

LFB Acquisition Member Corp 2015-2017

