U.S. News

Deputy in critical condition after eviction-related shooting in Oregon suburb, suspect dead

 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times while trying to detain a person at an apartment complex in a southwestern suburb of Portland, Oregon, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were serving a civil eviction at the apartments in Tualatin at about 9:30 a.m., said Washington County Sheriff spokesperson Anel Ceric. Deputies told dispatchers they were attempting to detain a person and that the person opened fire on them at around 10:20 a.m., Ceric said.

The deputy, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, Ceric said.

At least one deputy fired back at the person who opened fire, but Ceric said he didn’t know if the person was hit.

The person was found dead in the apartment around 12:30 p.m. by a SWAT team that did not shoot the person, he said. The person’s name and how they died hasn’t been released.