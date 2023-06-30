Tucker has 5 RBIs, Bergman hits slam and Astros rout Cards and Wainwright 14-0

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Sports

Tucker has 5 RBIs, Bergman hits slam and Astros rout Cards and Wainwright 14-0

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford pauses after giving up a three-run home run to Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 of 10 | 

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford pauses after giving up a three-run home run to Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 of 10 | 

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis (8) after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
3 of 10 | 

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis (8) after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
4 of 10 | 

Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright heads to the dugout after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
5 of 10 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright heads to the dugout after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol, left, as shortstop Paul DeJong (11) watches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
6 of 10 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol, left, as shortstop Paul DeJong (11) watches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, talks with manager Oliver Marmol after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
7 of 10 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, talks with manager Oliver Marmol after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, talks with manager Oliver Marmol after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8 of 10 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, talks with manager Oliver Marmol after being removed during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
9 of 10 | 

Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France applauds after getting St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman to ground out, ending the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
10 of 10 | 

Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France applauds after getting St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman to ground out, ending the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE HARRIS
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season and the Houston Astros blew out Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 14-0 on Thursday night.

Houston had 18 hits, its most since Sept. 10, 2019, against Oakland. Bregman, Yainer Diaz and Corey Julks had three hits each.

“You got to have that mindset that hey, you know, every run could be the run that’s the deciding run in that game,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “And you know, you don’t want to show anybody up or embarrass them, but you want to get yours too.”

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros following a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros
Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2.
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79) hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Kyle Tucker also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Bregman’s RBI in the 11th gives the Astros a win over the Dodgers as Freeman gets 2,000th hit
Alex Bregman drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles 6-5 despite squandering a three-run lead on a night the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman collected his 2000th hit.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after Will Smith (16) hit a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 25, 2023. They both scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets his 2,000th hit with a double vs. the Astros
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th career hit. He reached the milestone in the eighth inning Sunday night with his second double in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros.

It was the Astros’ largest shutout win since a 15-0 victory over the Athletics on Sept. 9, 2019. It was the Cardinals’ largest shutout loss at home since a 15-0 setback against San Francisco on Aug. 8, 2012.

Tucker hit a two-run single in a six-run second that included Jose Altuve’s go-ahead single, José Abreu’s two-run double and Diaz’s RBI double. Tucker added a three-run homer in the sixth off Jake Woodford, a 447-foot drive to right.

“I think the last couple of days we’ve been putting good at-bats together, stringing them together all day long,” Bregman said. “I think the last few days have been really good and let’s keep it rolling.”

Bregman’s slam was his seventh, tying Jose Altuve and Carlos Lee for most in Astros history. The drive came off outfielder Alec Burleson, the first Cardinals position player to pitch since Corey Dickerson last Sept. 23.

“My teammates are doing a good job getting on base front of me,” Bregman said. “That’s how you get RBIs.”

Wainwright (3-3) gave up six runs, six hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings, his shortest start since a 15-7 loss to Baltimore on June 17, 2017. Wainwright’s ERA rose to 7.45 following his second straight poor outing. He gave up seven runs in three innings against the Cubs in London last weekend.

“He’s a competitor who’s having a tough time navigating the lineup at the moment,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s expected to be upset and he’s never been more determined to figure out a way out of it so that’s where we’re at.”

Marmol said Wainwright will take his next turn.

“I’m trying to compartmentalize these two starts you know and build off of other things I’ve done well and you know get better at the things I haven’t done well,” Wainwright said. “But I’m not executing well. I mean, that’s plain and simple. I’ve gotten outs with worse stuff before than what I had tonight.”

J.P. France (3-3) allowed four hits in seven innings and Rafael Montero got six straight outs, finishing Houston’s fifth shutout this season. The Cardinals were blanked for the eighth time and were held to four hits or fewer for the ninth time.

“Even the sixth spot that we had in the second, obviously we want more, but in my head I was like OK, that’s all I need,” France said. “It was awesome to be able to have that run support and have those bats come alive.”

Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 17 games, tying Albert Pujols (2001) for second-longest by a Cardinals rookie. St. Louis has lost four of six, dropping to 33-47.

FACE IN THE CROWD

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was at the game. Lue was born in Mexico, Missouri, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez (right oblique strain) is hitting off a tee and hitting soft toss as he moves closer to going out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Cardinals: 3B Nolan Arenado (lower back tightness) was limited to the designated hitter role and went 1 for 2 after being removed from Wednesday’s game. He hopes to return to the field this weekend.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Ronel Blanco (1-0) starts Friday’s series opener at the Texas Rangers and RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 2.89 ERA).

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.60 ERA) starts Friday night in the first game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees, who go with RHP Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA).

___

AP MLB:  https://apnews.com/hub/mlb  and  https://twitter.com/AP_Sports