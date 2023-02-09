Man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for lying to federal authorities about his role in a shooting that left four people dead including a Pima County constable.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana received a time-served sentence Wednesday. He also was ordered by a judge to pay a $3,000 fine for making false statements to federal agents and now is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Authorities with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Quintana was interviewed as part of investigation into the Aug. 25 shooting at a Tucson apartment complex.

According to Tucson police, 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell was being evicted when he fatally shot the county constable, an apartment manager and a neighbor before turning the gun on himself.

Federal investigators concluded that the lower receiver of the firearm used in the shooting was bought by Quintana in November 2021 as he allegedly signed a form stating he wasn’t acquiring it on behalf of another person.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that Quintana knew Stansell’s intent.