Israel-Hamas war
Jim Jordan nominated
Trump fraud trial
Solar eclipse
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Sports

Brown sparks Tulane rally in 31-21 victory over Memphis

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield looks up at the scoreboard during the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
1 of 6 | 

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield looks up at the scoreboard during the team’s NCAA college football game against Tulane on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Memphis' Koby Drake (10) celebrates after Memphis scored a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
2 of 6 | 

Memphis’ Koby Drake (10) celebrates after Memphis scored a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Memphis' Demeer Blankumsee (0) points down the field after making a first down against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
3 of 6 | 

Memphis’ Demeer Blankumsee (0) points down the field after making a first down against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Memphis' Seth Henigan (2) throws a pass against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
4 of 6 | 

Memphis’ Seth Henigan (2) throws a pass against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Memphis' Demeer Blankumsee carries against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
5 of 6 | 

Memphis’ Demeer Blankumsee carries against Tulane during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Tulane's Makhi Hughes (21) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Memphis during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
6 of 6 | 

Tulane’s Makhi Hughes (21) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Memphis during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Yulkeith Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run five seconds into the fourth quarter and Tulane rallied for a 31-21 victory over Memphis on Friday night.

The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) trailed 21-17 when Brown scored — one play after he hauled in a pass from Michael Pratt for a 29-yard gain on third-and-12. Pratt padded the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Keys III. The insurance score came four plays after Kam Pedescleaux picked off a Seth Henigan pass to give Tulane the ball near midfield.

Henigan threw three unanswered touchdown passes for the Tigers (4-2, 1-1) after the Green Wave took a 10-0 lead on Makhi Hughes’ 2-yard first-quarter touchdown run and Valentino Ambrosio’s 26-yard field goal with 8:11 left in the second quarter.

Heningan connected with Demeer Blankumsee for a 17-yard score following the field goal. He fired a 28-yard scoring strike to Joseph Scales with 45 seconds remaining to put Memphis up 14-10 at halftime. The Tigers took the opening drive of the second half and marched 75 yards in nine plays, scoring on Henigan’s 10-yard pass to Koby Drake for a 21-10 advantage.

Other news
Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford on. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way star Travis Hunter returns from lacerated liver that cost him 3 games
The Jack Trice statue stands on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa, in October 2023. Trice, Iowa State’s first Black athlete, carried an immense burden into his first varsity start at Minnesota in Oct. 6, 1923. He wrote in a letter the day before the game that the “honor of my race, family and self are at stake.” Trice was trampled during that game in Minneapolis, and he died two days later upon his return to Ames. He was 21. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man
Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson, right, beats West Virginia safety Marcis Floyd for a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
49-yard Hail Mary as time expires helps Houston beat W. Virginia 41-39, get 1st Big 12 win

Tulane closed to within four points at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter when Michael Pratt capped a 10-play drive with 1-yard TD run.

Pratt completed 19 of 31 passes for 259 yards for the Green Wave. Hughes carried 26 times for 130 yards. Chris Brazzell II had three catches for 103 yards.

Henigan completed 24 of 43 passes for 321 yards with two interceptions for the Tigers. Blankumsee and Roc Taylor both had 108 receiving yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll