Joe Redfield hits 3-run HR, Sam Houston jumps to 7-2 lead over Tulane before weather suspends play

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Redfield hit a three-run home run, Walker Janek and Carlos Contreras each hit a solo shot Saturday night and Sam Houston jumped to a 7-2 lead over Tulane before the game was delayed due to inclement weather.

The game is set to resume Sunday with two out and nobody on base in the top of the seveth inning.

