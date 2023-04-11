AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Texas League Glance

April 11, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)301.000
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)21.6671
Wichita (Minnesota)211.6671
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)12.3332
Springfield (St. Louis)12.3332

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)21.667
Frisco (Texas)21.667
Midland (Oakland)12.3331
San Antonio (San Diego)12.3331
Corpus Christi (Houston)03.000½

___

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

<

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.