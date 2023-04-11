April 11, 2023 GMT
Double-A Texas League Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|1
|1.667
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
South Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|½
___
Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
