World News

Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court

FILE - Islamist party leader and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi speaks during a meeting in Tunis, Tunisia, on Oct. 3, 2019. Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians, including Ghannouchi, in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations as an increasing number of President Kais Saied's opponents are arrested and several in prison stage hunger strikes. Jailed dissidents' sons and daughters in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, will announce plans to pursue action at the court. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, File)
FILE - Said Ferjani, a high ranking member of the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party, sits in Tunis' old city discussing the clash between hardline secularists and Islamists, on Saturday Feb. 25, 2012. Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians, including Ferjani, in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations as an increasing number of President Kais Saied's opponents are arrested and several in prison stage hunger strikes. Jailed dissidents' sons and daughters in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, will announce plans to pursue action at the court. (AP Photo/ Paul Schemm, File)
FILE - Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks during a media conference at an EU Africa summit in Brussels, Feb. 18, 2022. Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations as an increasing number of President Kais Saied's opponents are arrested and several in prison stage hunger strikes. Jailed dissidents' sons and daughters in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, will announce plans to pursue action at the court. (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By SAM METZ
 
Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations as an increasing number of President Kais Saied’s opponents are arrested and several in prison stage hunger strikes.

Yusra Ghannouchi, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, plans to join other jailed dissidents’ sons and daughters in The Hague on Thursday to announce plans to pursue action at the court.

Members of the same group made a similar case to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights earlier this year. In a news release on Monday, they noted the increasing number of judges, politicians, journalists and prominent opposition voices being arrested and alleged a campaign of persecution against Black migrants throughout Tunisia.

“There has been a major increase in repression and mass human rights violations by Tunisian authorities at the behest of President Kais Saied,” the news release read.

The announcement will likely draw attention to the increasingly repressive political landscape that has taken shape in Tunisia since the country revised its constitution in 2021, allowing Saied to expand his powers, freeze out the parliament and rule largely by decree. As the country’s economy sinks, Saied’s government has jailed dozens of critics and drummed up animosity against Black migrants. It has often escalated to violence.

In addition to Ghannouchi, the group includes: Kaouther Ferjani, daughter of Ghannouchi’s Ennahda colleague Said Ferjani; Jaza Cherif, son of scholar-activist Chaima Issa; and Elyes Chaouachi, son of lawyer and former lawmaker Ghazi Chaouachi. Each imprisoned parent is a vocal critic of Saied, facing charges that include endangering state security.

The group is expected to file what’s called an Article 15 submission on Thursday, providing the court’s prosecutor documents that outline claims of at least one of the four crimes it pursues — genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes or crimes of aggression.

Anyone can file such a claim with the court for review. Though they’re a significant channel for the International Criminal Court, few progress to extensive investigations.

“They provide a unique channel for actors, including NGOs and victims’ associations, to bring the prosecutor’s attention to alleged crimes,” said Maria Elena Vignoli, Human Rights Watch’s senior international justice counsel.

Metz reported from Rabat, Morocco. Bouazza Ben Bouazza contributed from Tunis, Tunisia.