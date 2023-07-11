Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO Summit: Live Updates
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Classified documents case
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
World News

Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya

Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
1 of 9 | 

Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant holds a placard reading "All muslims are brothers" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
2 of 9 | 

A migrant holds a placard reading “All muslims are brothers” during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants rest during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
3 of 9 | 

Migrants rest during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant holds a placard reading "Peace"" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
4 of 9 | 

A migrant holds a placard reading “Peace"" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant holds a placard reading "Black Lives Matter" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
5 of 9 | 

A migrant holds a placard reading “Black Lives Matter” during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant holds a placard reading "We need freedom" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
6 of 9 | 

A migrant holds a placard reading “We need freedom” during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants hold placards reading "Black Lives Matter" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
7 of 9 | 

Migrants hold placards reading “Black Lives Matter” during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants shade under a tree during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
8 of 9 | 

Migrants shade under a tree during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken by 29-year-old migrant from the Ivory Coast, a group of sub-Saharan Africans is seen stranded on a beach allegedly at the Tunisian-Libyan border on Thursday 6 July 2023. The migrants, including women and small children, told AP by phone they were rounded up by Tunisian authorities since Saturday and progressively dumped on the border where they have been stuck for days. (UGC via AP)
9 of 9 | 

In this photo taken by 29-year-old migrant from the Ivory Coast, a group of sub-Saharan Africans is seen stranded on a beach allegedly at the Tunisian-Libyan border on Thursday 6 July 2023. The migrants, including women and small children, told AP by phone they were rounded up by Tunisian authorities since Saturday and progressively dumped on the border where they have been stuck for days. (UGC via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
 
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are being transferred back to Tunisia after being pushed into a dangerous no-man’s-land on the Libyan border and trapped for a week there without access to basic necessities, according to aid agencies.

The group was driven out earlier this month amid a spike in anti-migrant and racism-fueled tensions linked to a killing in the Tunisian port city of Sfax, a hub for traffickers organizing risky and sometimes deadly boat journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.

One such boat sank on Sunday off the Tunisian coast. Coast guard officers retrieved one body, rescued 11 people and declared 10 others as missing, the Sfax prosecutor’s office said.

Other news
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Aid group says 2 children died as families fled Taliban demolition of their Kabul shantytown
An international aid group says two children died as Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition of their shantytown homes in the country’s capital of Kabul.
FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint news conference with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, following their meeting in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2023. Qin is unwell and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, July 11. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is ill and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday July 10, 2023. Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
Tourists are told to stay away from an erupting volcano in Iceland because of poisonous gases
Authorities in Iceland have warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest.
FILE - Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats Patrick C.'s skin wounds in a screened off section of the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, May 24, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses. Federal officials are calling for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that's spreading through the nation's illicit drug supply. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn’t call for new restrictions
Federal officials are calling for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that’s spreading through the nation’s illicit drug supply.

The fate of hundreds of migrants pushed into the Tunisia-Libya border region drew concern from international humanitarian groups and calls for action. It also raised questions about Tunisia’s migration policies, weeks after the European Union offered Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian government $1 billion to help its slumping economy — and to beef up border services to stop migrant boats from crossing to Europe.

A 29-year-old man from Ivory Coast who was among those trapped in the border zone said Tuesday that he and 100 others have been transferred away from the border to the Tunisian inland town of Medenine, where they are now sleeping in a courtyard.

Speaking to The Associated Press from the border zone last week, he described some 600 sub-Saharan migrants caught in the area between the Mediterranean and the Tunisian-Libyan land border near Ben Guerdane.

The man said uniformed men had taken migrants from their homes in Sfax in the middle of the night in early July and brought them to the border. He accused the Tunisian National Guard of beating them “like animals, like slaves,” and assaulting women in the group. He claimed that Libyan security at the border fired shots into the air to keep the civilians at bay.

Under pressure from humanitarian agencies, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday ordered the Tunisian Red Crescent to bring aid to the migrants. Saied has stoked racism by railing at Black Africans who transit through Tunisia toward Europe.

Tunisian Red Crescent head Abdellatif Chabou headed to the region to oversee an operation to bring food and water to the migrants and allow them to contact their families.

Three people needing medical aid were transferred to a local hospital, including a pregnant woman, Chabou told local broadcaster Radio Mosaique on Monday. He said 195 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa registered on a Red Crescent list to be transferred back to Tunisia, and then to their countries of origin.

The president of the Tunisian Human Rights Observatory, Mustapha Abdelkebir, said a total of 450 migrants blocked in the border zone were being gradually transferred to various regions of Tunisia.

The migrants had no access to basic sanitation and were trapped between armed forces on either side of the border, exposed to extreme heat without shelter, Abdelkadir said on Radio Mosaique.

The International Organization for Migration said it was working with Tunisian authorities to ensure humanitarian assistance, and called on Tunisia to respect “the dignity and rights of all migrants” and to counter “harmful and negative rhetoric, hate speech and hate crimes.”

The Tunisian Human Rights League called for a crisis center to address the tensions in Sfax.

Opposition politician Nejib Chebbi accused authorities of stoking prejudice and deporting the migrants “because they are Black. It is a disgrace, and this will remain a dark page in our history.”

___

Associated Press writer Renata Brito in Barcelona contributed to this report.