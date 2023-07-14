Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
World News

At least 15 migrants died this week off Tunisia’s coast and at a desert border amid tensions

Migrants rest during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
1 of 2 | 

Migrants rest during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
2 of 2 | 

Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia’s eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — At least 15 migrants have been found dead off Tunisia’s coast and on its border with Algeria this week, authorities said Friday as sub-Saharan Africans face increasing tensions in Tunisia and more and more people seek to leave or transit through the country en route to Europe.

The Tunisian coast guard retrieved the bodies of 13 migrants on Wednesday night and rescued 25 others off the port city of Sfax, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry. Sfax has been the main departure point in Tunisia for people seeking to reach Europe on risky boat journeys across the Mediterranean Sea, often toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The city has also seen clashes between local residents and groups of migrants. After the death of a Tunisian man led to reprisals against the migrants, hundreds were deported to desert areas on the Libyan and Algerian borders.

Other news
Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
Aid agencies say at least 500 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been transferred back to Tunisia after being pushed into a dangerous no-man’s-land on the Libyan border.
In this photo taken by 29-year-old migrant from the Ivory Coast, a group of sub-Saharan Africans is seen stranded on a beach allegedly at the Tunisian-Libyan border on Thursday 6 July 2023. The migrants, including women and small children, told AP by phone they were rounded up by Tunisian authorities since Saturday and progressively dumped on the border where they have been stuck for days. (UGC via AP)
Mass expulsions and mistreatment of migrants reported in Tunisia as tensions spike in port city
Tensions have spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man.
CORRECTS BYLINE Tunisian President Kais Saied, right, welcomes French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, left, and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to the presidential palace in Carthage, Tunisia, Monday June 19, 2023. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidential Palace via AP)
Tunisia doesn’t want to be Europe’s border guard to slow migration
Tunisia’s president says his country doesn’t want to become Europe’s border guard or a land of resettlement for migrants rejected from elsewhere.
Police officers stand guard outside the Brazil embassy in Tunis, Tunisia, Monday, June 19, 2023. The Tunisian government says a security agent guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia has been stabbed in the heart and is hospitalized in critical condition. The Interior Ministry says a suspect was shot in the leg by police and arrested. The reason for the attack is unclear. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
Tunisia says attacker fatally stabbed police officer at Brazilian Embassy; suspect arrested
The Tunisian government says a police officer guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia has been fatally stabbed in an unexplained attack.

Amid international outcry over the plight of those trapped on the Tunisian-Libyan border, in a dangerous no-man’s-land between armed border guards and without access to basic necessities, the Tunisian Red Crescent led an operation to bring them back to various sites in Tunisia earlier this week. But it remains unclear what will happen to them next.

On the Tunisian-Algerian border, two migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were found dead in two separate locations in the Hazoua region, according to regional court spokesperson Nizar Iskander. Local reports have said as many as 30 migrants died in the area, and local prosecutors have opened an investigation, Iskander said.

The International Organization for Migration says 1,895 people have died or gone missing en route from northern Africa across the central Mediterranean this year, compared with 2,406 in all of 2022.

Tunisia’s struggling economy, with soaring debt and high inflation and unemployment, is pushing more Tunisians and other Africans in Tunisia to make the journey.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are expected in Tunis on Sunday for a second meeting with the increasingly authoritarian Tunisian President Kais Saied to discuss aid.

The European Union last month offered Tunisia more than $1 billion to help its slumping economy, and to beef up border services to stop migrant boats from crossing to Europe.

Saied stoked racist incidents earlier this year by railing at Black Africans who transit through Tunisia toward Europe.