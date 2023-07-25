Tunisians protest president’s expanding powers and demand release of all jailed political opponents

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
World News

Tunisians protest president’s expanding powers and demand release of all jailed political opponents

Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: "Freedom for all political prisoners". (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
1 of 3 | 

Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: “Freedom for all political prisoners”. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: "Freedom for all political prisoners". (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
2 of 3 | 

Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: “Freedom for all political prisoners”. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: "Freedom for all political prisoners". (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
3 of 3 | 

Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: “Freedom for all political prisoners”. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
 
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Despite scorching heat, opposition demonstrators gathered on Tuesday on the main thoroughfare in Tunisia’s capital to denounce policies pursued by President Kaïs Saied, two years to the day after he suspended parliament in the first step of a gradual rollback of Tunisia’s democratic freedoms.

Hundreds of people joined the protest by a coalition of opposition parties and independent politicians, chanting “Down with Kaïs Saied.” A reinforced security presence surrounded the crowd gathered in front of the capital’s municipal theater.

The demonstrators called for the release of political prisoners on trial for an alleged plot against state security, and other political opponents jailed or facing investigations.

Other news
People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
Wildfires in Algeria kill at least 34 and injure hundreds but 80% now extinguished, officials say
Authorities and local media say fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead.
FILE - Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea during an attempt to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia, on April 18, 2023. Migrants who flooded into Tunisia's port city of Sfax aiming to make Europe their new home are now sharing the burden and the blame for an escalating crisis deeply tinged with racism among some Tunisians amid fears of European leaders trying to stanch the flow to their shores. (AP Photo, File)
Migrants face misery in Tunisia. Rights activists fear that the EU deal will make things even worse
Migrants in Tunisia’s port city of Sfax who are aiming to make Europe their new home are now sharing the burden and the blame for escalating tensions deeply tinged with racism amid the fears of European leaders who are trying to stanch the numbers of people arriving at their shores.
In this photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied, left, shakes hand with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the presidential palace in Carthage, Tunisia, Sunday, July 16, 2023. European leaders and Tunisia’s president have announced progress in the building of hoped-for closer economic and trade relations and on measures to combat the often lethal smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea. (Tunisian Presidency via AP)
European Union and Tunisia announce progress in building economic and trade ties, and on migration
European leaders and Tunisia’s president have announced progress in the building of hoped-for closer economic and trade relations and on measures to combat the often lethal smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
Aid agencies say at least 500 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been transferred back to Tunisia after being pushed into a dangerous no-man’s-land on the Libyan border.

“We have gathered today to denounce the coup d’état carried out by Kaïs Saied, to demand the release of opponents, a return to democracy and an improvement in the country’s economic and social situation,” Islamist leader Riadh Chaihbi said.

On July 25, 2021, Saied dismissed the government and suspended the work of parliament in a move he said was needed to save the country from worsening social crisis. He then last year dissolved the parliament and introduced a new constitution granting the president broad new powers, approved by a referendum a year ago.

A new parliament with restricted powers was elected with an even lower turnout earlier this year. Saied also dismissed more than 50 magistrates and appointed a new High Council of the Judiciary. Human rights activists have reported arbitrary arrests of critics, and interference in the judiciary. He has also lashed out at migrants, with comments that triggered racist abuse.

Addressing the crowd, the head of the opposition National Salvation Front, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, said that Tunisia’s situation had gone from bad to worse.

Chebbi called for unity among opposition forces and a strong popular movement to restore freedoms, democracy and political competition, and to find solutions for the multidimensional crisis facing Tunisia. Inflation and joblessness are high and the economy is teetering toward collapse amid high debts.

“In two years, he (Saied) has destroyed all the institutions and democratic gains of the revolution,” said Samira Chaouachi, vice-president of the dissolved parliament.

She was referring to the 2010-2011 popular uprising that overthrew Tunisia’s autocratic ruler, unleashing the Arab Spring movements across the region and ushering in a new era of democracy for Tunisia.

Referring to persistent shortages of basic foodstuffs, she said that Saied’s government is “incapable of meeting the essential needs of the population”.

“We are experiencing a democratic setback in the absence of any platform for dialogue,” she said.

Political analyst Slaheddine Jourchi described Saied’s last two years of accumulating power as “negative in political, economic and social terms, both internally and internationally.’'

“The attack on freedoms, the restrictions imposed on civil society and the sidelining of key opposition figures certainly constitute a dangerous turning point,” he said.

He described disappointment among the populace that Saied has not fulfilled electoral promises. Saied, a constitutional lawyer, was seen as a fresh face and academic with integrity when he ran for election in 2019 and won with 72% of the vote.