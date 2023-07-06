FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
U.S. News

Wildfire in Washington state near Columbia River Gorge grows slowly, still at 5% containment

 
UNDERWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters have converged in southwest Washington along the Columbia River Gorge to fight the Tunnel 5 Fire, which ignited and grew rapidly on Sunday and remains at 5% containment.

The number of people fighting the blaze has jumped from more than 160 on Monday to more than 460 people, state Department of Natural Resources officials said late Wednesday. The fire burning in steep terrain is threatening homes, vineyards and power lines across the river from Hood River, Oregon, and about 2 miles (3,2 kilometers) from White Salmon, Washington.

On Monday, officials said the fire had burned more than 540 acres (219 hectares). On Thursday, Department of Natural Resources officials said it had grown to 556 acres (225 hectares) and was slowly moving west.

Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime
Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church have been found burned, and authorities say it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Kansas state Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, makes a point during a meeting of a legislative committee about an audit on counties' election security policies, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The audit says counties don't appear to have strong or detailed enough election security policies in place and that the state isn't providing enough guidance. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas audit questions whether local election security policies are strong enough
A new Kansas audit says county elections security policies don’t appear to be strong or detailed enough and the state doesn’t appear to be giving counties enough guidance.
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Judge orders arrest of gun training center owner in Vermont
A judge on Thursday ordered the owner of a controversial firearms training center in Vermont arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility have been removed or demolished.
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital
The Mississippi Supreme Court is weighing arguments about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson.

Skamania County Sheriff’s officials have said some structures have been destroyed by fire but haven’t confirmed how many.

Underwood resident Will Richards, 69, told KOIN-TV that he and his family lost their home on Sunday.

Richards said a neighbor called him that day to warn that a fire was racing uphill toward their property, so he quickly returned home with his daughter.

“We came down the driveway and got the dog,” Richards said. “I went into the burning house and the smoke was so thick I couldn’t see. I fumbled around for the car keys and my wife’s purse and drove the cars to the top of the driveway.”

A mandatory evacuation notice was in effect all week for residents living around the fire, but evacuation notices changed somewhat Thursday with evacuation levels reduced for residents on the eastern fire edges and increased on the western edge.

The red flag warning in the area expired Wednesday, but continued breezy conditions are expected to challenge firefighting efforts.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell plan to visit the fire on Friday.

Resources on the fire include 39 engines, 10 crews, five helicopters and four single-engine air tankers that are dropping water on the fire from the Columbia River.

Firefighters are working diligently to protect homes and infrastructure including railroad tracks, Northwest Incident Management Team 12 said on Facebook.

“The railroad passes through the main fire area and work is being done to protect the tracks through the corridor to minimize interruptions,” the post said. “The tracks are also utilized as a hold and improve line for firefighters to be able to get the upper hand.”

Nearly 73 square miles (189 square kilometers) of land burned in 2017 along the Oregon side of the Gorge, which is known for windy conditions, after a teenager tossing fireworks into a canyon ignited a blaze.