FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Turkey and Egypt reappoint ambassadors and end years of tensions between the regional powers

 
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Egypt and Turkey took a further step toward restoring full diplomatic ties on Tuesday by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in the reconciliation between the two regional powers.

In a joint statement, the two countries announced the appointment of Salih Mutlu Sen as Turkish ambassador to Cairo and of Amr Elhamamy as the Egyptian ambassador to Ankara.

“This step aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work towards enhancing their bilateral relations for the best interest of both the Turkish and Egyptian peoples,” the statement said.

Other news
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, meets with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Egyptian Presidency Media Office via AP)
Egypt’s president gives highest honor to visiting Indian prime minister as ties improve
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has bestowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest honor as the two nations tightened their partnership.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a State Visit Luncheon at the State Department, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off a two-day visit to Egypt in a trip that underscores the growing ties between the two countries.
Saleh: Mohammed Saleh, the father of 18-year-old Yahia Saleh, holds a phone with a photo of his son at home in Ibrash, Egypt, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Yahia is one of dozens from the village feared to have drowned after a packed fishing vessel sank off Greece on June 14. There were as many as 750 migrants, including women and children, on board the trawler, which capsized and sank off Greece in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean Sea instead of docking in Italy. (AP Photo)
Egyptian family awaits word on son as village mourns dozens feared drowned trying to reach Europe
Dozens of migrants who packed a fishing vessel that sank off Greece last week came from impoverished farming communities in Egypt’s Nile Delta.
Ibn Sina Mansour, a Sudanese-British national, waits for a call from his older brother, al-Samual Mansour, who is trapped in Sudan, at his hotel in Aswan, Egypt, on May 10, 2023. Ibn Sina traveled to Aswan to be close to his brother, who lost his travel documents and is unable to cross into Egypt. (AP Photo/Samy Magdy)
Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border with Egypt
Tens of thousands of Sudanese have been stranded in towns along their country’s northern border with Egypt.

Egypt and Turkey withdrew their ambassadors as tensions between them flared following the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protests against his divisive one year of rule. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Turkey supported. Egypt has designated the group a terrorist organization.

Turkey’s newly appointed foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, described the mutual appointment of ambassadors as an “important stage” of the normalization efforts.

“Turkey and Egypt are two brotherly, powerful countries in their regions,” Fidan said during a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart in Ankara. “Due to their historic, geographical, cultural, strategic and religious ties, these two important countries do not have the luxury of staying apart from each other.”

“From now on, our relations will continue to progress rapidly in the political, economic and all other fields.”

The rapprochement between the two countries is part of Turkey’s efforts to build bridges with countries in the region and end its international isolation amid an economic downturn. Turkey has recently also repaired its ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abouel Gheit welcomed the appointment of ambassadors as a “positive development that would contribute in easing (tensions) in the region.”

Egypt’s government celebrated the 10th anniversary of the anti-Brotherhood protests on June 30.