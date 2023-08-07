FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
World News

At least 12 people were injured in a blast at a port in northwest Turkey

 
ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion at a port in northwest Turkey on Monday injured at least 12 people, officials said.

The blast at a grain depot at the port of Derince on the northern shore of the Gulf of Izmit sent up plumes of thick smoke and dust.

An initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by “wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo,” said Seddar Yavuz, governor of Kocaeli province.

The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) site was still being investigated, he added.

Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Buyukakin said three of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition. All personnel had been accounted for.

The Transport Ministry said no ships were affected.