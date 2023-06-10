5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Great Immigrants list
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial

5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

Ambulances park outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. An official says an explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse, killing all five workers inside. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. (Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Ambulances park outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. An official says an explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse, killing all five workers inside. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. (Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP)
Relatives of workers gather outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said. (Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Relatives of workers gather outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said. (Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP)
 
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said.

The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara, Gov. Vasip Sahin told reporters.

Sahin said the explosion was likely to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite. Prosecutors have launched a formal investigation, he said.

Other news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the people as arrives in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. Erdogan is in the Turkish occupied area of north part of the Cyprus island on his first trip after his re-election after the May 28 presidential election. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy)
Turkey’s president unwavering on two-state policy to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division
Turkey’s president says any deal resolving Cyprus’ ethnic division of nearly half a century must be based on recognition of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the island nation’s northern third.
Turkey’s Erdogan wins another term as president, extends rule into 3rd decade
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won reelection, according to unofficial results, in a victory that extends his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities.
A supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands outside the headquarters of AK Party in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained in power for 20 years by repeatedly surmounting political crises: mass protests, corruption allegations, an attempted military coup and a huge influx of refugees fleeing Syria's civil war. Now the Turkish people and economy are being pummeled by sky-high inflation, and many are still recovering from a devastating earthquake in February made worse by the government's slow response. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Why Turkey’s president is strong election favorite despite economic turmoil
The Turkish people and economy are being pummeled by sky-high inflation, and many are still recovering from a devastating earthquake made worse by a slow government response.
Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in a tight election race, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes are counted.

Gray smoke was seen rising from the compound as ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the area, private NTV television reported.

Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, the report said.

Family members rushed to the compound for news of their loved ones, the station said.