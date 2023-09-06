Tropical Storm Lee
The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria rises to 8

Vehicles are scattered during floods after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms battered neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria on Tuesday, triggering flooding that caused at least seven deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Images via AP)
A ferry crosses the Bosphorus in a cloudy morning a day after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. In Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, heavy rain flooded streets and homes in two neighborhoods, leaving at least two dead, according to a statement from the governor's office. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Firefighters with a rubber dinghy evacuee people and dogs from a flooded building in Larissa, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms are battering neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, causing several deaths. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Firefighters with a rubber dinghy evacuee people from a flooded building in Larissa, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms are battering neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, causing several deaths. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Water covers a main street after a rainstorm in Volos, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria increased Wednesday after rescue teams located the body of a missing vacation who was swept away by flood waters that raged through a campsite in northwest Turkey. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou)
Mud and water covers a shop after a rainstorm in Volos, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria increased Wednesday after rescue teams located the body of a missing vacation who was swept away by flood waters that raged through a campsite in northwest Turkey. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou)
Ilias Chatziliadis holds his daughter Georgia after firefighters helped her evacuate a flooded building in Larissa, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms are battering neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, causing at least seven deaths.Fierce rainstorms are battering neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, causing several deaths.elis Kousioras)
Damaged cars are pilled up on a flooded road after a rainstorm in Volos, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria increased Wednesday after rescue teams located the body of a missing vacation who was swept away by flood waters that raged through a campsite in northwest Turkey. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou)
Vehicles are scattered during floods after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms battered neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria on Tuesday, triggering flooding that caused at least seven deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Images via AP)
Vehicles are scattered during floods after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms battered neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria on Tuesday, triggering flooding that caused at least seven deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Images via AP)
A view of the damage on the beach after a storm, in Arapya, Bulgaria, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said two people died and three others were missing after a storm caused floods on the country's southern Black Sea coast. (AP Photo/Milena Genadieva)
ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria increased to eight Wednesday after rescue teams located the body of a missing vacationer who was swept away by flood waters that raged through a campsite in northwest Turkey.

A flash flood at the campsite near the border with Bulgaria carried away bungalow homes. Hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighborhoods in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, also were inundated during Tuesday’s storms.

At least five people died, three at the campsite and two in Istanbul, authorities said. Rescuers were still searching for three people reported missing at the campsite.

The victims in Istanbul included a 32-year-old Guinean citizen who was trapped inside his basement apartment in the low-income Kucukcekmece district, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk TV reported. The other was a 57-year-old woman who died after being swept away by the floods in another neighborhood, the private DHA news agency reported.

The surging flood waters affected more than 1,750 homes and businesses in the city, according to the Istanbul governor’s office. They included a line of shops in the Ikitelli district, where the deluge dragged parked vehicles and mud into furniture stores, destroying the merchandise, DHA reported.

The floods also engulfed a parking area for containers and trucks on the city’s outskirts where people found safety by climbing on the roof of a restaurant, Turkish media reports said.

In Greece, a record rainfall caused at least one death near the central city of Volos and at least five people were reported missing. The fire department said the man was killed when a wall buckled and fell on him.

Authorities banned traffic in Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the resort island of Skiathos.

In Bulgaria, a storm caused floods on the country’s southern Black Sea coast, leaving two people dead. Three others were missing. TV footage showed cars and camper vans being swept out to sea in the southern resort town of Tsarevo.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the town and urged people to move upstairs as water swamped the ground floors of some hotels.