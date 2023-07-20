United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Business

Turkey hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more

FILE - Sellers attend to customers in a street market in Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 16, 2023. Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday July 20, 2023 to 17.5% in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

FILE - Sellers attend to customers in a street market in Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 16, 2023. Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday July 20, 2023 to 17.5% in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ANDREW WILKS
 
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation but still falling below expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.

The 2.5 percentage point hike — putting the rate at 17.5% — came a month after the bank unleashed a 8.5% increase, a reversal after more than a year of rate-cutting prompted by Erdogan.

He believes lowering interest rates fights inflation, contradicting traditional economic theory that says the opposite. Central banks around the world have been hiking rates rapidly to battle spikes in consumer prices following the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, but Turkey’s bank started cutting rates in late 2021.

Other news
New Homes dot the landscape in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.78% this week to lowest level in four weeks
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped this week to the lowest level in four weeks, a boost for house hunters facing a market held back by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. The National Association of Realtors on Thursday releases June data for sales of existing homes. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Home sales in June fell to the slowest pace since January with near-historic low inventory for sale
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines.
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
US jobless claims fall again as labor market continues to flash strength
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show fortitude in the face of higher interest rates.
Sadie James, right, and Jon Taylor, a debt manager at the charity Christians Against Poverty, read the documents from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month low
Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low in a development that offered struggling homeowners hope that interest rates will not rise as much as feared over the coming months.

Since winning reelection in May, Erdogan has signaled a return to conventional policies by appointing two internationally respected economists to key positions.

Former Merrill Lynch banker Mehmet Simsek returned as finance minister, a post he held until 2018, while Hafize Gaye Erkan took over leadership of the central bank, the first woman in that position. She was previously co-chief executive of the now-failed San Francisco-based First Republic Bank.

Inflation in Turkey came in at 38% last month, down from an eye-watering high of 85% in October. Amid mistrust over official data, independent economists say inflation actually sits at 108%, leaving households struggling to afford basics like food and rent.

The central bank said it would keep raising borrowing costs “as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner” to ease inflation. But it fell short for markets.

The rate hike “once again underwhelmed expectations and the slow and steady tightening is pushing the limits on what policymakers can get away with,” said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist for Capital Economics.

Erdogan — a self-declared “enemy” of high borrowing costs — has said he would “accept” his new finance minister’s policies but also insisted that his views on interest rates have not changed. That led to questions about whether Turkey’s central bank could act independently.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank had cut its key interest rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% earlier this year. Erdogan has fired three central bank governors who resisted pressure to cut rates before appointing Erkan’s predecessor in 2021.

Economists say Erdogan’s unconventional belief has exacerbated economic turmoil, leading to currency and cost-of-living crises that have brought hardship to residents. Erdogan says his economic model prioritizes growth, exports and employment.

The Turkish lira has lost around 30% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. Experts say the central bank has depleted its foreign currency reserves as it tried to prop up the currency ahead of May’s elections.