A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trend-setter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Musk imposes daily Twitter limits
A Palestinian demonstrator waves two Palestinian flags while others burn tires during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israel struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank with drones early Monday and deployed hundreds of troops in the area. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
West Bank
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Mets acquire Trevor Gott from Mariners
World News

Erdogan signals Turkey isn’t ready to ratify Sweden NATO membership, saying there’s more work to do

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to reporters before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to reporters before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled Monday that his country is not ready to ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO, saying Stockholm had to work harder on the “homework” it needs to complete.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan also renewed his condemnation of a Quran-burning protest that took place in Sweden last week, describing the action as a hate crime against Muslims.

“We have made it clear that the determined fight against terrorist organizations and Islamophobia are our red line,” Erdogan said. “Everyone must accept that Turkey’s friendship cannot be won by supporting terrorism or by making space for terrorists.”

Other news
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO
President Joe Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
In this photo provided by the Iraqi News Agency, followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden. An Iraqi security official has said the Swedish embassy was evacuated by security forces after the protesters breached the building. (Iraqi News Agency via AP)
Protesters briefly storm the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning
Hundreds of followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr have briefly stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wave before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
NATO chief convenes talks in a bid to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join the military alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at Exercise Griffin Storm 2023 during the visit to the Training Range in Pabrade, some 60km, (38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO chief makes last-ditch bid to bring Sweden into the fold before next month’s summit
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is calling an urgent meeting in coming days to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization.

Turkey has delayed giving its final approval to Sweden’s membership in the military alliance, accusing the country of being too lenient toward anti-Islamic demonstrations and groups that Ankara regards as security threats. These include militant Kurdish groups that have waged a deadly, decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S and the European Union.

NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time NATO leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12 but Erdogan said Stockholm still had obligations to fulfill. NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid.

“Instead of wasting time with distraction tactics, we believe that keeping to the promises will be a more rational, more beneficial method,” Erdogan said. “We advise them to scrutinize themselves and do their homework better.”

He was referring to a memorandum that Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey last year under which they agreed to address Ankara’s concerns. Fighting Islamophobia was not included in the memorandum.

Last week, Swedish police allowed a protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran-burning.

“The vile attack on our holy book, the Holy Quran, in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, enraged us all,” Erdogan said. “This perverted disregard for the feelings of 2 billion Muslims cannot be compatible with the most basic human values, let alone freedom of thought.”

Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella, fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Finland joined the alliance earlier this year after Turkey’s parliament ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

Sweden changed its anti-terror legislation since applying for NATO membership, but Turkey argues supporters of militant groups can freely organize demonstrations, recruit and procure financial resources in the country.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.