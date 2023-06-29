FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
World News

Turkey’s president condemns Quran burning in Sweden, signals it’ll obstruct NATO membership

 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday condemned a Quran-burning protest in Sweden, signaling that this would pose another obstacle to the country’s bid for NATO membership.

Speaking to members of his Justice and Development Party, Erdogan equated “those who permitted the crime” to those who perpetrated it.

Swedish police allowed the protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran-burning.

Other news
In this photo provided by the Iraqi News Agency, followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden. An Iraqi security official has said the Swedish embassy was evacuated by security forces after the protesters breached the building. (Iraqi News Agency via AP)
Protesters briefly storm the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning
Hundreds of followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr have briefly stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wave before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
NATO chief convenes talks in a bid to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join the military alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at Exercise Griffin Storm 2023 during the visit to the Training Range in Pabrade, some 60km, (38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO chief makes last-ditch bid to bring Sweden into the fold before next month’s summit
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is calling an urgent meeting in coming days to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization.
Police at the scene after a shooting incident, in Farsta, southern Stockholm, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Sweden wants to modernize its legislation to clamp further down on organized crime. The Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strommer said Thursday it was 'a breathtaking number' that official figures show that up to 30,000 people are involved in criminal networks. (Anders Wiklund /TT News Agency via AP)
Sweden vows to crack down on criminal networks as number of lethal shootings soars
Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer says as many as 30,000 people in the country are involved in criminal networks.

“We will eventually teach Western monuments of hubris that insulting Muslims’ sacred values is not freedom of thought,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan implied that Turkey wasn’t ready to lift its objections that are holding up Sweden joinint NATO. “We will put forward our reaction in the strongest possible way until there is a concerted effort to combat the enemies of Islam as well as terrorist organizations.”

Sweden applied to join NATO last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the military alliance had hoped the road to membership would be smoothed out ahead of a key July 6 summit.

Turkey accuses Sweden being too lenient on anti-Islamic demonstrations as well as terrorist organizations operating in Turkey, particularly militant Kurdish groups which have waged a deadly, decades-long insurgency.

Sweden recently changed its anti-terror legislation regarding these organizations, but Turkey argues their supporters cans freely organize demonstrations, recruit and procure financial resources in the country.