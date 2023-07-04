FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Turkey says Quran burning in Sweden raises questions about its reliability as a possible NATO member

By SUZAN FRASER
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Swedish authorities’ failure to prevent Quran-burning protests in the country is raising security concerns and questions about Sweden’s credentials for possible NATO membership.

But Hakan Fidan said Turkey would still approve Sweden’s membership in the military alliance if Stockholm “completes its homework” and presses ahead with efforts to address Turkey’s concerns.

“The fact that the Swedish security system is incapable of preventing provocations and is presenting an image of a (country) that brings problems to NATO -- instead of more power -- is making us think in terms of the strategic and security aspects,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart. “When it comes to Sweden’s membership in NATO, whether it will become a burden or a benefit has become more open to debate.”

Other news
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to reporters before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Erdogan signals Turkey isn’t ready to ratify Sweden NATO membership, saying there’s more work to do
Turkey’s president has signaled once again that his country is not ready to ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO.
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO
President Joe Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
In this photo provided by the Iraqi News Agency, followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden. An Iraqi security official has said the Swedish embassy was evacuated by security forces after the protesters breached the building. (Iraqi News Agency via AP)
Protesters briefly storm the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning
Hundreds of followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr have briefly stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wave before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
NATO chief convenes talks in a bid to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join the military alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their decades-long neutrality and applied to join NATO last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has been holding off ratifying Sweden’s membership in the alliance, accusing the country of being too soft toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara has also been angered by a series of demonstrations in Sweden by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Quran-burning protests, including one that took place last week that was condemned by Muslim countries.

The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S and the European Union.

NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time the alliance’s leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11 to 12, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden’s membership.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand. Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid.

Sweden has changed its anti-terror legislation after applying for membership. Fidan, Turkey’s former intelligence chief who was appointed foreign minister last month, maintained that terror groups were able to continue to stage demonstrations, raise money and recruit members in Sweden.

”If Sweden continues with its efforts and does its homework, there are always alternatives, just as there was in the case of Finland,” Fidan said. He was referring to a memorandum that Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey last year under which they agreed to address Ankara’s concerns.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis lamented last week’s Quran-burning protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm in an interview with the United Arab Emirates’ Al-Ittihad newspaper. Swedish police allowed it to take place, citing freedom of speech, after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran-burning.

“Any book considered sacred by its authors must be respected out of respect for its believers, and freedom of expression must never be used as an excuse to despise others, and to allow this, must be rejected and condemned,” the pope was quoted as saying.

Ayman Safadi, the Jordanian foreign minister, also called for mutual respect of religious values and for the prevention of such protests.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Council said Tuesday that following a request by Pakistan, the council will discuss “the alarming rise” in acts of religious hatred such as the desecration of the Quran.