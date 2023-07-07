Turkey’s Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
World News

Turkey’s Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
1 of 4 | 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, talks to journalists next to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
2 of 4 | 

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, talks to journalists next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
3 of 4 | 

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
4 of 4 | 

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support early Saturday for Ukraine joining NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance.

Erdogan made the comment at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Turkey as part of a European tour to rally support for Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance after the war with Russia comes to an end.

NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week are expected to reaffirm that Ukraine will join their alliance one day.

Other news
FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the West Side Highway in New York. New York City was ordered Friday, July 7, 2023, to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for food delivery workers after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed
New York City was ordered by a judge to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers.
Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses Friday, July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Splonskowski is the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation that is challenging North Dakota's law for receiving and counting mailed ballots, which must be postmarked before the election date but can be received up to 13 days afterward, when county canvassing boards meet. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota election official challenges mail ballot counting law in Trump-aligned group’s lawsuit
A North Dakota county election official is suing the state’s election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Lawyers for Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia, can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses, reviewing the boy's disciplinary files and accessing other records for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, a judge ruled Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
A judge in Virginia has ruled that lawyers for a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing the boy’s disciplinary file for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system.
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Forth Worth, Texas. Authorities say gunfire erupted following a local festival in the Como neighborhood in the city's southwest. (WFAA via AP)
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July.

“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership,” Erdogan told reporters,

His support for Ukraine comes as Turkey has been holding off giving its final approval to Sweden joining NATO, saying Stockholm is not effectively cracking down on Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara views as threats to its security.

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its decades-long neutrality and applied to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Turkey’s parliament ratified Finland’s membership earlier this year, after Ankara voiced satisfaction with its efforts to address Turkey’s security concerns.

Erdogan also said Turkey was working toward extending a Turkish- and U.N.-brokered grain deal that has paved the way for the shipment of more than 30 million tons of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The deal, which helped temper rising global food prices, is set to expire July 17. Russia has been reluctant to extend the deal, citing obstacles to its own exports of food and fertilizer.

“We are continuing our work on the grain corridor issue. We are working to see how long we can extend it after July 17,” Erdogan said.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of obstructing the movement of ships.

“Russia behaves as if it owns the entire Black Sea, as if it is the owner here,” said Zelenskyy, making his first trip to Turkey since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Turkey in August, when he hoped to discuss renewal of the Black Sea grain deal as well as a possible prisoner swap.

Turkey has maintained close ties with both Ukraine and Russia, using its relations to both to act as a mediator.