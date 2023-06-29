Turkmenistan opens elaborate ‘smart city’ development

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Turkmenistan opens elaborate ‘smart city’ development

Actors wearing Turkmen national costumes dance during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
1 of 12 | 

Actors wearing Turkmen national costumes dance during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The president of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov walks during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
2 of 12 | 

The president of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov walks during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The president of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, right, walks during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
3 of 12 | 

The president of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, right, walks during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The president of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, centre, attends a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
4 of 12 | 

The president of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, centre, attends a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Men wearing Turkmen national costumes ride Akhal-Teke horses during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
5 of 12 | 

Men wearing Turkmen national costumes ride Akhal-Teke horses during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Balloons launch at a monument of Akhan, a favourite Akhal-Teke horse of former Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
6 of 12 | 

Balloons launch at a monument of Akhan, a favourite Akhal-Teke horse of former Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Riders lead Akhan, a favourite Akhal-Teke horse of former Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
7 of 12 | 

Riders lead Akhan, a favourite Akhal-Teke horse of former Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
8 of 12 | 

People walk during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. .(AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
9 of 12 | 

People walk during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. .(AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
10 of 12 | 

A view of of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the gilded monument "Arkadag", installed in honour of former Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
11 of 12 | 

A view of the gilded monument “Arkadag”, installed in honour of former Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women wearing national Turkmen clothes sprinkle flour on white electric cars donated by Turkish President Erdogan for the city of Arkadag so that they would drive for a long time, and fumigated them with smoke, which, according to legend, drives away evil spirits, during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country's first "smart city" and named after the president's father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)
12 of 12 | 

Women wearing national Turkmen clothes sprinkle flour on white electric cars donated by Turkish President Erdogan for the city of Arkadag so that they would drive for a long time, and fumigated them with smoke, which, according to legend, drives away evil spirits, during a ceremony of the officially opening of the new Arkadag city, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially opened a vast multibillion-dollar development hailed as the isolated country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

The president of Turkmenistan on Thursday officially inaugurated a vast, multibillion-dollar development hailed as the country’s first “smart city” and named after the president’s father, who established a pervasive cult of personality when he was the longtime ruler.

The city designed for 70,000 is named Arkadag (Protector), a title used by former president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who led the country for 15 years before being succeeded last year by his son Serdar.

The opening ceremony, led by Serdar Berdymukhamedov, featured a theatrical procession of local workers singing patriotic songs in honor of the city’s namesake. The city includes a monument of his father’s favorite horse, which established the Guinness world record for running 10 meters on its hind legs.

Located about 30 kilometers (about 18 miles) south of the capital Ashgabat, the “smart city” is being presented as a prototype for other Turkmen cities, featuring electric buses and automobiles, solar power and “smart” houses that residents can control via their smartphones. The first phase of Arkadag cost an estimated $3.3 billion.

Since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Turkmenistan has been led by authoritarian regimes that allow no significant opposition and has sharply limited access from abroad. Both the elder Berdymukhamedov and his predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov developed cults of personality that included elaborate tributes and monuments.

The isolated country has also struggled to diversify its economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on its vast natural gas reserves.