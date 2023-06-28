New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Entertainment

Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg

This combination of photos shows filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, left, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg who are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, left, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg who are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LINDSEY BAHR
 
Share

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies, amid a tumultuous week of layoffs and leadership changes that had fans worried about the future of the channel.

Last week Warner Bros. Discovery laid off some top TCM people including General Manager Pola Changnon and programming head Charles Tabesh, prompting public outcries from the film community who tweeted with the hashtag #SaveTCM and wrote passionate op-eds about its cultural value.

By Wednesday, under the leadership of WBD CEO David Zaslav, the company had stabilized plans for TCM’s future, enlisting Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to oversee TCM, bringing on Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson as official curators and reversing course on Tabesh’s layoff.

Other news
This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Selma Blair, Austin Butler, Ram Charan, Kerry Condon, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Stephanie Hsu and Vicky Krieps, bottom row from left, Lashana Lynch, Paul Mescal. Keke Palmer, Park Hae-il, Ke Huy Quan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Paul Reiser and Taylor Swift, who are among the entertainment professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)
Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy
Taylor Swift, best supporting Oscar actor winner Ke Huy Quan, “Elvis” star Austin Butler and “Nope’s” Keke Palmer and The Weeknd have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
This image released by Focus Features shows Alicia Roth Weigel, from left, River Gallo and Sean Saifa Wall during the filming of the documentary "Every Body." (Focus Features via AP)
Movie Review: What does it mean to be intersex? ‘Every Body’ sheds light on little-known subject
The new documentary “Every Body” opens with footage of elaborate, often absurd “gender reveals.” But by the end of this illuminating film, viewers will be forced to confront something much deeper and more insidious: society’s need to divide humans into a binary system, and its sometimes disastrous r
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey.
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and 90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain.

“TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul,” De Luca and Abdy said in a statement.

The strategy, all noted, was led by Zaslav. And Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson are already working on ideas with De Luca and Abdy.

“We are thrilled that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will be staying with TCM and gratified to know that the team is focused on preserving TCM’s mission of celebrating our rich movie history while at the same time ensuring that future generations of filmmakers and film lovers have TCM as a valuable resource,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

TCM’s on-air hosts, like Ben Mankiewicz, Dave Karger and Alicia Malone are expected to stay on too and plans are still in motion for the annual film festival in Los Angeles to continue as well.

Mankiewicz earlier this year spoke to The AP about the channel’s passionate fanbase, from civilians to celebrities like Tom Hanks, who mentioned TCM frequently in his recent memoir. Scorsese also famously keeps it on in his editing suite.

“There’s no channel like us where people’s identification is with the channel,” Mankiewicz said. “When you look at people’s social media pages, they’ll be like ‘lawyer, mother, wife, TCM fan.’ No one says that about Showtime. No one says ‘I’ll watch anything on ABC.’ It’s an absurd thing to say but they say it about us.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said the company “is fully committed to safeguarding, supporting, and investing in (TCM) for the future” and said that the content investment has grown by over 30% this year but that TCM is not immune to “the very real pressure on the entire linear ecosystem.” The changes and cuts, the spokesperson said, mean a more sustainable operation behind the screen and protect the channel’s mission of bringing more titles to the air and “preserving and protecting the culture of cinema.”