Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

Tuskegee Airman Raymond Cassagnol dies at 102

 
Share

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Raymond Cassagnol, a Haitian pilot and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the famed group of Black military aviators during World War II, has died. He was 102.

Cassagnol died June 24 at his home in Florida, according his daughter, Dominique Cassagnol Ballacchino.

Cassagnol was one of three Haitian servicemen initially selected to join an experimental program in Tuskegee, Alabama, for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit Black Americans.

Other news
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. Social media companies are once again under the spotlight, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Why social media is being blamed for fueling riots in France
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks on Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people, won't face criminal charges or be removed from office, Drummond said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
Oklahoma’s top prosecutor says a sheriff in the state caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws a pass following the announcement of his Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin is starting to use some of the massive influx of money his Chasing M's Foundation received in the aftermath of his near-death experience in January for underprivileged children in his hometown of Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s vision for his Chasing M’s Foundation coming to fruition in Pittsburgh
Six months after a near-death experience on the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his Chasing M’s Foundation to life in Pittsburgh.
FILE - A dunes sagebrush lizard crawls on May 1, 2015. U.S. wildlife managers on Friday, June 30, 2023, proposed federal protections for the rare lizard found only in parts of one of the world's most lucrative oil and natural gas basins. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
Rare lizard found in major US oil patch proposed as endangered species
U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for a rare lizard found only in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. The U.S.

The Haitian serviceman wrote in his memoir that he was shocked by the prejudice he encountered in the American South and opted to stay close to the training field.

“During that time, color prejudice was in full swing, and even the church did not escape segregation: Whites in the front, blacks in the back. Nevertheless, the choir members were blacks, and the soprano was applauded at the end of Mass. This is why I was careful not to frequent places where I could be humiliated,” he wrote in “Memoires d’un Revolutionnaire.”

Cassagnol graduated from the Tuskegee program and received his pilot wings on July 28, 1943. He returned to Haiti and flew missions for his country, patrolling for submarines.

A revolutionary who opposed the brutal Duvalier dictatorship, Cassagnol later immigrated to the United States in 1960s to keep his family safe.

“I fought all the dictators,” he told the Orlando-Sentinel in 2000 of his service during and after World War II.

Ballacchino said her father was courageous and dedicated to his family and the cause of Haiti.

“He never gave up. He never gave up. He was always a fighter,” Ballacchino said.

More than 900 men trained at Tuskegee from 1940 to 1946. The Tuskegee Airmen have been the subject of books, movies and documentaries highlighting their courage in the air and the discrimination they faced in the United States while fighting for freedom abroad.