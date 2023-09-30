Government shutdown
Casey throws 4 touchdown passes in Alabama A&M’s 58-3 win over Division II Tuskegee

 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Casey threw for four touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Tuskegee 58-3 on Saturday.

Casey was 17-of-27 passing for 296 yards. Xavier Lankford came in to add a 42-yard TD pass.

Keenan Hambrick had five catches for 147 yards and two scores. Jacolby Hewitt also had two TD catches and Braxton Tolliver one for the Bulldogs (3-2).

Donovan Eaglin led the rushing attack with 93 yards on 13 carries with a TD. Ryan Morrow and Harold Jemison added rushing touchdowns.

Casey and Hewitt connected for scores of 17 and 5 yards in the first quarter and the Bulldogs cruised from there, scoring 30 points in the second quarter and leading 44-3 at halftime.

Bryson Williams threw for 132 yards for the Division II Golden Tigers.

Alabama A&M outgained Tuskegee 539-202.

