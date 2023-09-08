Pelosi running for reelection
Georgia special grand jury
Zach Bryan arrested
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs
What’s streaming
U.S. News

St. Louis photographer run over and municipal worker arrested after village threatens to tow cars

 
Share

HILLSDALE, Mo. (AP) — A municipal worker in suburban St. Louis has been arrested after allegedly running over and seriously injuring a TV station photojournalist as reporters hurled questions at a village leader who sought refuge in a public works truck.

FOX affiliate KTVI reported that the Velda City Police Department was called to investigate last month in Hillsdale, which has a population of around 8,100 and is one of nearly 90 municipalities in St. Louis County.

Police said the worker was taken into custody this week and released pending a prosecutor’s review to decide if charges will be filed.

The station reported that its journalists had gone to Village Hall, which was closed for lunch at the time, because multiple residents faced threats that their cars would be towed.

Other news
FILE - A correction officer from the St. Louis Justice Center, the city jail in downtown St. Louis, is taken from the facility by paramedics after a guard was reportedly taken hostage, Aug. 22, 2023. Six inmates at the downtown St. Louis jail are now facing charges in last week's abduction of a 73-year-old jail guard. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office confirmed the charges on Monday, Aug. 28. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Six St. Louis inmates face charges stemming from abduction of jail guard
This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellus Williams. Williams, 54, filed a suit, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, against Gov. Mike Parson over the governor's decision to dissolve a board of inquiry that had been investigating his innocence claim. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Missouri death row inmate who claims innocence sues governor for dissolving inquiry board
FILE - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring the both St. Louis jails, April 24, 2021, outside the Medium Security Institution. The St. Louis mayor on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, announced plans for legislation that would prohibit “military-grade weapons” on city streets, ban the sale of guns to minors and make it a crime for “insurrectionists” and those convicted of hate crimes to have guns. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’

After interviewing Police Chief John Bernsen outside, Fox Files hoped to talk to top village official Dorothy Moore, the chair of the Board of Trustees. The chief said Moore wasn’t there, but the reporters overheard her inside the building asking him what the reporters wanted.

When the building reopened, they went inside to try to ask questions of Moore, who exited through the back door and climbed into the truck.

A Hillsdale employee also got in the vehicle and started to drive off at the urging of Moore, hitting photojournalist Wade Smith with a trailer attached to the truck, according to the police incident report. It said the vehicle continued without stopping and an ambulance arrived to take Smith to the hospital to be treated for a severe leg injury.

The report said Moore and the driver later returned to talk to police. The driver said he saw the photojournalist lying on the ground in the rearview mirror but was unaware he had been struck by the vehicle.

Hillsdale officials didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. Moore has a history of not talking to reporters, and a sign at a small corner store where she holds court bars members of the media.