Joey Gallo hits a 2-run homer in the 9th to send the Twins past the Athletics, 5-4

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Sports

Joey Gallo hits a 2-run homer in the 9th to send the Twins past the Athletics, 5-4

Minnesota Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor watches an RBI double by Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 of 10 | 

Minnesota Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor watches an RBI double by Oakland Athletics’ Zack Gelof during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) speaks to home plate umpire Nic Lentz, left, after being called out on strikes during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
2 of 10 | 

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa (4) speaks to home plate umpire Nic Lentz, left, after being called out on strikes during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes during the sixth inning o the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
3 of 10 | 

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes during the sixth inning o the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien, right, throws to first next to Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday, center, to turn a double play against Brent Rooker during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
4 of 10 | 

Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien, right, throws to first next to Oakland Athletics’ JJ Bleday, center, to turn a double play against Brent Rooker during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof, center, throws to first base after forcing out Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff, right, at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. Twins' Christian Vázquez reached first on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
5 of 10 | 

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof, center, throws to first base after forcing out Minnesota Twins’ Alex Kirilloff, right, at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. Twins’ Christian Vázquez reached first on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof watches his RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
6 of 10 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Zack Gelof watches his RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
7 of 10 | 

Minnesota Twins’ Edouard Julien reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
8 of 10 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Zack Gelof reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda, right, reacts after giving up a walk to Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda, foreground, during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
9 of 10 | 

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda, right, reacts after giving up a walk to Oakland Athletics’ Ryan Noda, foreground, during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
10 of 10 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Zack Gelof hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JANIE McCAULEY
 
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo could have lost his cool in the seventh after being called out on strikes as a pinch-hitter.

Instead, he stayed ready.

Gallo broke a tie with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak from before the All-Star break by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Friday night.

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, front left, celebrates with teammates Colton Cowser (17) and Austin Hays, back left, after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Santander hits 2 of Orioles’ 6 homers as Baltimore routs Minnesota 15-2
Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 15-2 victory.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins’ 4-0 win over the Royals
Pablo López’s first career shutout was a four-hitter with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Kepler drives in four to back Maeda’s strong start in Twins’ 9-3 win over Royals
Max Kepler had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-3 win against the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez (48) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Toronto. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jorge López is reinstated by Twins after 15 days on IL to address his mental health
Reliever Jorge López was reinstated by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after using his time on the 15-day injured list to address his mental health.

“He did a good job of keeping it together and then going up there and being prepared to hit a 100 mph fastball,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He smoked it. He caught it right where he wanted to catch it. That’s a nice way to punctuate the beginning of the second half for Joey and for the team.”

Donovan Solano led off the ninth with a double against Shintaro Fujinami (5-8) before Gallo connected for his team-leading 16th homer an out later.

Griffin Jax (5-6) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory and Jhoan Duran finished for his 13th save after allowing JJ Bleday’s RBI single and hitting Brent Rooker with a pitch.

“That’s a good feeling to start the second half,” Solano said.

Christian Vázquez singled off Sam Moll to start the eighth and Max Kepler added a base hit before Fujinami entered and induced Carlos Correa’s inning-ending double play in a 10-pitch battle.

Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third, then Edouard Julien doubled to tie it for Minnesota in the fourth.

Lucas Erceg retired Byron Buxton on a called third strike to escape a bases-loaded jam in the sixth — one of four Ks by Erceg among his five outs.

Twins hitting coach David Popkins was ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz for arguing when pinch-hitter Gallo was called out on strikes in the seventh.

Kyle Farmer hit an RBI triple in the first following Buxton’s sacrifice fly.

Kenta Maeda struck out six over three innings but missed earning his first decision in three career outings against Oakland. He was trying to win consecutive starts for the first time all season after missing all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

A’s starter Ken Waldichuk — the first of three left-handers for Oakland in this weekend series — struck out five over 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits.

RESET

Correa knows everybody in the lineup must do a better job producing in the second half and the hitters have met with the coaches to get on the same page. He doubled in the first.

“It’s a reset for me and a start over,” said Correa, who batted .225 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in the first half.

Baldelli said the mantra must be “doing our best to dominate every at-bat, every pitch and focus, bring the level the focus on that to a better place, a place where you get the 1-9 action rather than scattered good at-bats.” He said that might mean more early work for the left-handed hitters to keep them ready.

TOP PROSPECTS

The A’s called up their top prospect, catcher and first baseman Tyler Soderstrom and he went hitless as the designated hitter in his major league debut, while highly touted infielder Zack Gelof made his debut at second base and tied the game with a double off the wall in the third for his first major league hit.

Both had their contracts selected from Triple-A Las Vegas while right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok was recalled from Las Vegas.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while for both guys,” general manager David Forst said. “I saw them both in Vegas a couple weeks ago. ... The All-Star break sort of gives a nice kind of turning point, or pivot if you will to bring both guys up.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Minnesota scratched 3B Jose Miranda late because of right shoulder soreness. Farmer replaced him in the lineup. ... Touted prospect LHP starter Connor Prielipp will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, to be performed by Dr. Keith Meister.

Athletics: LHP Richard Lovelady went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 11 with a strained left forearm and C Manny Piña was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 11 with a left wrist contusion. ... OF Ramón Laureano (fractured right hand) will hit live batting practice Saturday, when RHP Dany Jiménez (shoulder) will throw live BP and RHP Zach Jackson (strained flexor tendon) will throw a bullpen. RHPs Mason Miller (right forearm tightness) and James Kaprielian (strained pitching shoulder) will throw on flat ground.

UP NEXT

RHP Pablo López (5-5, 3.89 ERA) pitches Saturday for Minnesota coming off a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game. The A’s counter with lefty Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.07), 0-3 over his last four appearances.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports